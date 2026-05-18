Oxford Study of 2,000+ Primates Traces 90% Human Right-Handedness to Walking Upright and Brain Growth

Nine in ten humans on Earth favour their right hand — a population-level bias so entrenched that it has persisted across every culture, era, and geography ever documented. No other primate species comes close to it. For decades, evolutionary biologists could describe the pattern but not explain it. A study published in PLOS Biology and highlighted in a University of Oxford press release today has changed that, identifying two specific evolutionary drivers that together account for the anomaly: the transition to upright, two-legged walking, and the dramatic expansion of the human brain.

The paper, led by Dr. Thomas A. Püschel — Wendy James Associate Professor in Evolutionary Anthropology at Oxford — together with Rachel M. Hurwitz at Oxford's School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography and Professor Chris Venditti at the University of Reading, is the first to test the major competing hypotheses for human handedness within a single analytical framework. Its core finding is precise: once two anatomical variables — brain size and the intermembral index, a ratio of arm length to leg length that serves as a proxy for bipedal locomotion — are entered into the model, humans stop looking like an evolutionary outlier. The 90% right-handedness figure, long considered statistically baffling among primates, falls neatly into line.

What the Dataset Reveals: Humans as an Outlier, Then Not

The team drew on handedness data from 2,025 individual primates representing 41 species of monkeys and apes. They applied Bayesian phylogenetic modelling — a statistical method that accounts for evolutionary relationships between species rather than treating them as independent data points — and systematically tested every major hypothesis previously proposed: diet, habitat, tool use, body mass, social structure, and more.

In a baseline model that excluded humans, the predicted mean handedness index for Homo sapiens was 0.0 — effectively random. The observed value is 0.76, indicating a strong rightward population bias. That gap is what made humans look so anomalous. When brain size and the intermembral index were added, the predicted value rose to 0.74, closing the gap almost entirely. The outlier status effectively disappeared.

Humans have an intermembral index of approximately 72 — legs substantially longer than arms, a defining skeletal marker of habitual bipedalism. Great apes, which retain longer arms for climbing, score considerably higher. The model identifies this anatomical contrast as central to explaining why human handedness is so much stronger and more directionally consistent than that of any other primate.

Two Stages Across Millions of Years

The researchers propose a two-stage evolutionary sequence. In the first stage, the shift to full bipedalism — which committed human ancestors' lower limbs to locomotion and freed the upper limbs entirely for manipulation — intensified selective pressure for asymmetric, lateralised hand use. Strong individual hand preference, the study finds, evolved early in hominin history. The second stage was driven by brain expansion: as the genus Homo developed a dramatically larger and more reorganised brain, the directionality of that bias — its consistent tilt toward the right hand at the population level — hardened into the near-universal pattern that now defines our species.

The paper distinguishes between two measured properties: the strength of individual hand preference (how strongly any one individual favours one hand over the other) and the direction of population-level bias (whether that preference skews right across the whole group). The data suggest that strength came first, driven by bipedalism, while the rightward directionality intensified later with encephalization. The precise mechanism by which a larger brain hardwired rightward rather than leftward preference remains an open question.

Predicting the Hands of the Dead

One of the study's most methodologically significant contributions is its application to extinct hominin species. Using the reduced models developed from living primates, the team generated estimates of hand preference for species known only from fossil anatomy.

Early hominins — Ardipithecus and Australopithecus, both only partially bipedal and with relatively modest endocranial volumes — are predicted to have had weak rightward biases comparable to those seen in modern great apes. The pattern strengthens progressively through Homo ergaster and Homo erectus and reaches near-modern levels in Neanderthals.

The most striking prediction concerns Homo floresiensis, the small-bodied, small-brained species from Flores, Indonesia, commonly known as the "hobbit." Because H. floresiensis retained skeletal adaptations for both arboreal climbing and bipedal walking — and never developed the fully committed bipedalism or the large brain characteristic of later Homo — the model predicts a considerably weaker right-hand bias than other members of the genus. The team describes this as consistent with the broader framework: the two drivers that explain human handedness were simply less developed in this species.

What Remains Unexplained — and What This Opens

The study does not resolve every aspect of human handedness. Left-handedness has persisted at roughly 10% throughout recorded human history, suggesting that some evolutionary pressure maintains a minority of left-handers within the population rather than driving handedness to 100% right. The degree to which cultural reinforcement of right-hand use amplified an already-existing biological tendency also remains unquantified. And the specific molecular or neural mechanism by which bipedalism translates into a rightward population bias — rather than a leftward one — is not addressed by the comparative data.

The paper also raises a broader comparative question: parrots, kangaroos, and cetaceans have all shown species-level limb preferences. Whether these independently evolved handedness-like traits reflect analogous evolutionary pressures — or entirely different mechanisms — is a question the framework now makes tractable.

For researchers working on brain-computer interfaces and prosthetic limb design, the study's clarification of when and why strong hemispheric lateralisation emerged in the hominin lineage sharpens the evolutionary grounding of motor lateralisation models. BCIs that rely on sensorimotor rhythm patterns differ in their neural lateralisation between right- and left-handed users, and understanding why the 90–10 split exists — rather than treating it as an arbitrary biological given — informs how those systems are calibrated and validated.

For anyone who has ever wondered why their dominant hand is almost certainly their right one: the answer, the Oxford team now argues, is not a single gene, not a cultural accident, and not a random evolutionary flip. It is the accumulated consequence of standing up and growing a larger brain — two changes that together transformed a mild, shared primate tendency into one of the most consistent behavioural features of the human species.