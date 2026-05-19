Google’s Universal Cart Pushes AI Deeper Into Checkout — and Into a Race It Hasn’t Won Yet

Google introduced Universal Cart, a cross-merchant shopping cart that follows users across Search, Gemini, YouTube and Gmail, at its I/O developer conference on May 19, 2026, alongside expansions to two protocols that aim to let AI agents complete purchases on a shopper's behalf. The announcement, written by Ads and Commerce VP/GM Vidhya Srinivasan, is Google's most direct move yet to convert AI assistance into transactions rather than referrals.

According to Google's blog post, Universal Cart is "an intelligent shopping cart and your new hub for shopping on Google" that works across merchants and services: a shopper can add an item while browsing Search, chatting with Gemini, watching YouTube or reading Gmail, and it persists in one place. Once an item is added, Google says the cart runs background tasks on its Gemini models — surfacing price drops, showing price history, and flagging restocks — and applies "intelligent reasoning" to anticipate problems. Google's worked example: a first-time PC builder who adds parts from several retailers is warned of incompatibilities and offered alternatives. Because the cart is built on Google Wallet, Google says it can factor in card perks, loyalty status and merchant offers when suggesting how to pay.

What is confirmed, and when

Universal Cart rolls out across Search and the Gemini app in the U.S. this summer, with YouTube and Gmail to follow, per Google. At checkout, users can pay with Google Pay in a few taps or transfer items to a merchant's site to complete the purchase; Google says "select checkout features" will arrive "soon" with merchants including Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair and Shopify merchants such as Fenty and Steve Madden, and that the brand "stays the merchant of record" regardless of where the transaction closes — a detail that matters for who owns the customer relationship and the regulatory liability.

The cart sits on top of two pieces of plumbing Google has been assembling. The Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard Google co-developed with retailers earlier this year, is expanding its checkout experience to Canada and Australia in the coming months and later the U.K., extending to YouTube in the U.S., and moving into new verticals beginning with hotel booking and local food delivery. The Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) is designed to let an agent buy within user-set guardrails — specified brands, products and a spending cap — and to create what Google calls a tamper-proof, verifiable record linking the shopper, merchant and payment processor. Google says AP2 will begin reaching its products in the coming months, starting with the Gemini Spark personal agent.

TechCrunch characterized AP2 as the more consequential announcement for the industry, noting it would give Google "direct visibility into what consumers discover, consider, and ultimately buy" — a degree of commercial leverage that retailers and payment processors will watch closely. Search Engine Journal made the same structural point from the merchant side: Google Search has historically sent users outward to retailer sites, and Universal Cart "starts pulling more of that activity back into Google itself," with knock-on effects for how advertisers measure attribution.

The context Google's post leaves out

Google's framing presents agentic checkout as an arriving capability. Independent reporting suggests it is harder than the launch implies. OpenAI announced a comparable in-chat purchase feature in 2025, then retreated from native checkout, rerouting users back to retailer websites after, in Gartner analyst Bob Hetu's words to CNBC, underestimating how difficult enabling transactions would be. Forrester analyst Emily Pfeiffer told Fast Company that "everyone is prematurely rushing to market." That report also notes UCP was launched in January by Google, Shopify and roughly two dozen retailers and payment firms — including Etsy, Wayfair, Target, Walmart, Visa, Mastercard and Stripe — and that Gemini already supported real-time pricing, inventory and in-chat Google Pay checkout before this week, which makes Universal Cart an aggregation layer over existing pieces rather than a standing start.

The competitive map is also more contested than a single keynote suggests. OpenAI's rival Agentic Commerce Protocol, co-developed with Stripe, anchors ChatGPT's checkout; Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot run their own shopping surfaces. Amazon, which Modern Retail reports controls a large share of U.S. e-commerce, has stayed out of both protocols, blocked outside agents, and sued Perplexity over automated purchasing on its site — a posture widely read as protecting its advertising business. Shopping also remains a thin slice of AI usage: an OpenAI working paper cited by Modern Retail put shopping-related queries at roughly 2% of ChatGPT traffic, though that still works out to tens of millions of queries a day.

Governance is the other open question. Android Authority noted the launch arrives "despite concerns brought up by U.S. lawmakers," and a 2025 AI Agent Index from MIT and Cambridge researchers found that agent autonomy is outpacing disclosure of safety testing and accountability — a gap that grows sharper when an agent holds a spending mandate. Google's AP2 design, with explicit caps and an audit trail, is in part an answer to exactly that critique, but it has not yet shipped in any consumer product.

The takeaway

Universal Cart consolidates discovery, price tracking, payment perks and checkout into one Google-owned surface, and AP2 supplies the accountability scaffolding for delegated purchases. Both are consistent with the broader I/O 2026 message that Google is repositioning Gemini from an assistant that answers questions to one that takes actions. Whether shoppers and merchants adopt it at scale — and whether regulators accept agents that spend money autonomously — remains unsettled, and the field's recent history suggests the gap between announcement and reliable checkout is wider than the demo.