Yann LeCun’s World Model Earns a Formal Proof: Benchmark Finds Current Models Brittle

Yann LeCun's $1.03 billion bet on world models as the future of AI just got its clearest theoretical and empirical mapping yet. Two arXiv preprints from his research group — posted within days of each other in late May — together define precisely when the Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA) can learn a faithful model of the world, and how far current implementations still fall short of that standard.

The timing places both papers in the same week that coverage of the identifiability result began circulating, making them the most significant research output from LeCun's group since he founded AMI Labs in early 2026 — and the most substantive response yet to a field watching his thesis with skepticism and $1.03 billion in investor capital.

The two papers are distinct in scope but impossible to read independently: one is a theorem, the other is a stress test, and their conclusions rhyme in a way that defines both the destination and the current distance from it.

Formal Proof: When JEPA Actually Learns a World Model

The first paper, "When Does LeJEPA Learn a World Model?" submitted to arXiv on May 25 by David Klindt of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, LeCun, and Randall Balestriero of Brown University, attacks a question central to the world-model program: when a machine learns a compact representation of raw observations, does that representation correspond to the actual hidden causes behind those observations — or merely to whatever statistical pattern was cheapest to find?

LeJEPA, the architecture Balestriero and LeCun introduced in November 2025, combines a predictive alignment objective with a Gaussian regularizer called SIGReg. The new paper proves that this combination achieves what mathematicians call linear identifiability: given messy, nonlinear observations — raw pixels, sensor feeds, or any high-dimensional input — LeJEPA recovers the true underlying variables, such as an object's position, velocity, and orientation, up to a linear rotation. Under the paper's stated conditions, the architecture does not merely learn useful shortcuts; it learns the actual structure of the world that generated the data.

The paper's signature result carries an "if and only if" form. Within the class of worlds where latent variables evolve under stationary, additive-noise dynamics, the Gaussian distribution is the unique one for which LeJEPA's identifiability guarantee holds. The forward direction rests on a spectral argument using Hermite polynomials, in which every degree of nonlinearity is strictly penalized; the converse rules out every non-Gaussian alternative. A fourth theorem extends the result to planning: under the same conditions, planning in the learned latent space produces the same actions and the same value as planning in the true latent space. The proofs are also formalized in the Lean 4 proof assistant, a step beyond standard mathematical paper convention.

What Does Data Exploration Have to Do With It?

The identifiability guarantee comes with a practical edge that researchers and engineers building on JEPA should read carefully. The latent variables must be Gaussian and the data must be collected in a way that approximates isotropic — roughly uniform — exploration of the state space. Violate those conditions and the guarantee weakens or disappears.

The authors test this directly using a simulated two-joint robotic arm rendered to raw pixels. When the arm's configurations were sampled isotropically — exploring the joint-angle space evenly — recovery of the true angles was near-perfect, with an R² of approximately 0.95 as reported in the preprint. When the training data came instead from a goal-directed reinforcement-learning policy whose trajectories cluster in a narrow, non-Gaussian region of the space, recovery never exceeded 0.5. The lesson for anyone building world models, including AMI Labs itself: how data is collected can determine whether faithful learning is even possible. Goal-seeking behavior — the kind most robotic training pipelines rely on — can silently move data into exactly the regime where the identifiability guarantee no longer holds.

AI World Model Benchmark: How Do Today's Models Actually Perform?

If the theory paper maps the destination, the second preprint measures the current distance from it. "stable-worldmodel: A Platform for Reproducible World Modeling Research and Evaluation", led by Lucas Maes of Mila and Université de Montréal — again with LeCun and Balestriero among twelve authors — is an open-source benchmarking platform posted on May 20.

The platform was built in part because the field had fragmented to the point of unreliability. As the paper notes, one commonly used planning algorithm had been independently reimplemented in at least five recent papers, a recipe for the undetected bugs and incomparable results that erode trust in published benchmarks. The stable-worldmodel system, abbreviated swm, provides a shared set of environments, a standardized data layer, and a suite of controlled perturbation tests that let researchers watch what breaks when visual, geometric, or physical conditions shift.

The verdict on current benchmarked world models is direct: they remain brittle. The paper reports results across several leading architectures, including models in the LeWorldModel lineage alongside the DINO-WM and PLDM baselines. On the standard Push-T manipulation task — where a simulated agent must push an object into a target position — one tested model reported a success rate of about 50.8% under clean conditions. When the agent's color changed, success dropped to about 12%. When the background color shifted, it fell to about 6%. Adding visual distractor squares to the scene produced a quadratic collapse in success across every baseline tested. All figures come from the preprint and have not yet been independently replicated.

A deeper finding stings more than the headline numbers. In the swm experiments, prediction error alone proved a poor proxy for planning success under distribution shift. The error distributions of plans that succeeded and plans that failed overlapped heavily even under strong perturbations — meaning a model can predict the next frame accurately while harboring fundamental misunderstandings of the task geometry. Standard benchmarks can award a model high marks while it has latched onto a background color rather than any stable property of the task.

World Model Brittleness: Why Data Regime Connects Both Papers

Read together, the two papers do something neither accomplishes alone. The identifiability result explains a likely mechanism for what the benchmark observes: goal-directed training data drifts into precisely the non-Gaussian regime where the identifiability guarantee weakens. A model trained on reinforcement-learning trajectories clustered around a narrow goal region may learn representations that appear accurate during training but fail under the visual distribution shifts the swm suite introduces. The connection between the theory and the empirics is not stated explicitly in either paper — both are preprints and independent replication will be needed — but the implication for research design is clear. Exploration strategy during training is not a second-order concern; it may be a prerequisite for meaningful world-model learning.

The swm team notes that closing the brittleness gap will likely require both architectural advances and systematic scaling — and, the companion theory paper implies, far greater care about how machines are allowed to observe the world in the first place.

What Do LeCun's Preprints Mean for AMI Labs?

LeCun left Meta in November 2025 after twelve years as its chief AI scientist, citing a divergence over architectural direction. AMI Labs' $1.03 billion seed round, raised in March 2026 at a $3.5 billion pre-money valuation — the largest seed round in European startup history — put institutional money behind the JEPA thesis, with backers including NVIDIA, Samsung, and Bezos Expeditions. CEO Alexandre LeBrun told TechCrunch at the time that the company anticipated taking roughly a year to produce something applicable to real products, and that it would target healthcare, robotics, and industrial automation first.

Neither paper proves AMI Labs can produce deployable world models on that schedule. The identifiability result is formal but conditional; the benchmark result is empirical but limited to simulated environments and a set of existing baselines. What the two papers do together is sharpen the research target. The theorem identifies the data-collection conditions under which real learning becomes mathematically attainable. The benchmark specifies the distributional robustness failures that must be resolved before mathematical attainability becomes practical reliability. That is a more rigorous map of the problem than the field had a week ago.

LeCun has spent years arguing the AI industry is climbing the wrong mountain. These two preprints are among the most precise surveys yet of how tall the right one turns out to be.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yann LeCun's world model thesis, and why does it matter?

LeCun argues that large language models — which predict the next word in a sequence — are architecturally insufficient for real-world intelligence because they learn no model of how physical events cause one another. His alternative, world models built on the Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA), trains AI systems to predict abstract representations of future states from observations, with the goal of enabling causal reasoning and reliable planning. AMI Labs, his Paris-based startup, raised $1.03 billion in March 2026 to pursue this approach, targeting robotics, healthcare, and industrial automation.

What does the LeJEPA identifiability proof show?

A formal proof submitted to arXiv on May 25, 2026 shows that LeJEPA can recover the true hidden variables behind raw observations — a property called linear identifiability — when those variables follow a Gaussian distribution and evolve under stationary, additive-noise dynamics. The result also connects to planning: under the same conditions, a policy optimized in the learned latent space produces the same decisions as one optimized in the true one. The proofs are formalized in the Lean 4 proof assistant, giving them machine-checkable rigor beyond a standard published paper.

Why do current world models fail so badly when small visual details change?

The stable-worldmodel benchmark, posted to arXiv on May 20, 2026, found that every tested world-model architecture dropped sharply under minor perturbations — a color change to the agent or background cut success rates dramatically, and adding small visual distractors caused a quadratic collapse across all baselines. Models that forecast the next frame accurately could still plan poorly because they had learned to rely on irrelevant visual features rather than task geometry. Companion theory work implies the cause: goal-directed training data does not explore the state space broadly enough to keep representations in the regime where identifiability guarantees apply.

What is the relationship between AMI Labs and these research papers?

AMI Labs is the Paris-based startup co-founded by LeCun as executive chairman, with CEO Alexandre LeBrun running day-to-day operations. The May 2026 preprints are academic outputs from LeCun and co-authors at Brown University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and Mila — not product announcements from AMI Labs. Both papers are preprints that have not yet undergone peer review. They advance the foundational science that AMI Labs' eventual commercial work will depend on, but they represent basic research, not engineering milestones toward a product.