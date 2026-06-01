Ronny Chieng’s Anti-AI Graduation Speech Wins Cheers as Graduates Push Back Against Tech Industry Advice

As artificial intelligence continues to dominate discussions about education and the future of work, many commencement speakers have encouraged graduates to embrace AI as an essential career tool. However, comedian and television host Ronny Chieng took a different approach during Harvard Class Day, earning enthusiastic applause with a speech that questioned growing dependence on AI technologies.

While many industry leaders have highlighted the benefits of AI, Chieng urged graduates to think critically about how these tools are used and the potential consequences of relying on them too heavily.

Challenging the Push Toward AI Adoption

In recent months, prominent figures such as Eric Schmidt, Gloria Caulfield, and Scott Borchetta have encouraged students to adapt to an AI-driven future. Their messages told us that we need to learn how to work alongside emerging technologies to remain competitive in the workforce.

Chieng, however, offered a contrasting perspective. During his speech, he criticized what he described as society's growing obsession with AI and questioned the assumption that the technology should become central to every aspect of learning and professional development.

It appears that his remarks resonated strongly with graduates who expressed growing skepticism about overreliance on automated tools.

Warning Against 'Cognitive Debt'

A central theme of Chieng's speech was the concept of "cognitive debt," a term he used to describe the potential decline of critical thinking skills caused by excessive dependence on AI-generated answers.

While acknowledging that artificial intelligence can contribute to advances in medicine, scientific research, and other fields, Chieng argued that problems arise when people use AI as a substitute for learning and understanding.

According to him, relying too heavily on large language models and automated systems can weaken an individual's ability to think independently and solve complex problems.

His concerns echoed the common discussions among educators and industry experts who worry that constant access to AI-generated content may discourage deeper intellectual engagement.

Human Expertise Remains Valuable

According to BoingBoing, Chieng concluded his anti-AI speech by suggesting that future success will depend less on competing with machines and more on developing genuine expertise.

He argued that individuals who invest time in mastering their skills, exercising sound judgment, and cultivating original thinking will stand apart from those who rely primarily on technological shortcuts.

The message echoes similar sentiments expressed by Steve Wozniak, who recently reminded graduates that human intelligence remains a unique and irreplaceable asset.

Check some of the comments about Chieng's humorous speech.

"Brutal truths mixed with humor and sane advice. Well done, Ronny." "He's so real. His words might seem a little harsh but they never deviate from reality." "This is the best speech of the year!!! Hands down!! Best speech of the graduation season. Thanks Ronnie." "It doesn't take a lot to recognize the messages in this speech are so deep. Brilliant comedian and brilliant mind."