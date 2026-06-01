VPN Deals: Surfshark One+ Offers Complete Identity, VPN Security in Single Bundle

The internet has been a useful innovation for everyone, but no one is a stranger to identity theft. With data breaches exposing millions of personal records every year, people need to be more vigilant about posting any information online.

When sensitive data is leaked onto the dark web, victims often face extended financial disruption, account recovery challenges, and legal complications.

In response to these risks, Surfshark has introduced Surfshark One+, an all-in-one cybersecurity VPN bundle designed to help users both prevent and recover from identity theft incidents.

Surfshark One+ Combines VPN and Identity Protection Tools

Surfshark One+ is the company's top-tier subscription plan, combining its VPN service with advanced identity protection features.

The plan is currently priced at $4.19 per month under a 27-month subscription, billed upfront at $113.13 before tax. A limited-time promotion also includes a $30 Amazon gift card.

The package integrates multiple cybersecurity tools into a single subscription, positioning it as a cost-effective option for users seeking comprehensive online protection.

Up To $1 Million Identity Theft Insurance Coverage

One of the key features of Surfshark One+ is identity theft insurance coverage of up to $1 million for eligible users in the United States. This coverage helps offset expenses related to identity recovery, including document replacement, legal fees, and lost income resulting from fraud.

The plan also includes up to $1,000 in mental health support services, along with access to a licensed identity theft investigator who assists users through the recovery process.

Incogni Data Removal Strengthens Privacy Protection

According to Tom's Guide, Surfshark One+ also includes Incogni, a data removal service designed to reduce users' digital footprints by contacting data brokers and requesting the deletion of personal information.

Rather than reacting to identity theft after it occurs, Incogni operates proactively to minimize exposure and limit the availability of personal data online.

Advanced Security Features and VPN Performance

Beyond identity protection, Surfshark One+ offers additional cybersecurity tools through its Antiscam Hub on iOS. These include dark web monitoring, unsafe website blocking, and centralized security controls.

The included VPN service remains one of the company's core strengths, offering fast speeds, strong encryption, and support for unlimited device connections—making it suitable for households and users with multiple devices.

Is Surfshark One+ Worth It?

For users looking for an all-in-one cybersecurity solution, Surfshark One+ combines VPN protection, identity theft insurance, and proactive data removal tools in a single package.

At this point, you might see any promotional pricing from other brands, but still, Surfshark sets the trend for being a versatile VPN. Everything you need is now present in a single bundle deal.