Microsoft Debuts Surface Laptop Ultra That Can Challenge Apple’s MacBook Pro

Microsoft has introduced its latest Surface PC to the world with the new Surface Laptop Ultra, which is a new computer designed and optimized for the RTX Spark silicon chipset from NVIDIA.

This Windows 11-powered Surface Laptop Ultra has been described as a powerful PC that is capable of handling heavy tasks and challenging Apple's MacBook Pro at its own game.

Microsoft Debuts the New Surface Laptop Ultra

Microsoft shared in its new blog post that they are now debuting its latest Surface PC, which is meant to be a high-end, performance-focused portable computer known as the Surface Laptop Ultra.

Microsoft's take on a Silicon-based laptop is here with the Surface Laptop Pro, and it teases an ultra-efficient CPU, combined with a built-in graphics card, which came from NVIDIA, and a massive unified memory.

According to Microsoft, the new Surface Laptop Ultra is made for "world makers," claiming that this is the most powerful Surface laptop made by the company.

This device goes above and beyond the past-gen Surface laptops, which were previously powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips and other brands. Its new partner, NVIDIA, has now developed a purpose-built silicon chip to deliver newfound performance to the PC.

It is important to note that the Surface Laptop Ultra does not bring any thrills or odd features like a sliding or detachable screen as it is a full-bred laptop.

NVIDIA's RTX Spark Powers the New PC

According to NVIDIA, they have developed a new Arm-based silicon chip called the RTX Spark alongside Microsoft, making it a purpose-built chipset for the Windows PC that is capable of handling personal agents.

The chip is focused significantly on running AI processes, including its capabilities to deliver 1 petaflop of AI performance, full-stack NVIDIA AI and graphics technology, and as much as 128 GB of unified memory.

According to NVIDIA and Microsoft, the RTX Spark also features the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU for graphics, full CUDA support, and an ultra-efficient CPU architecture.

Microsoft said that the Surface Laptop Ultra with the RTX Spark chipset is capable of running processes or workloads like AI creation, 3D rendering, multi-model workflows, and running up to 120B parameter models locally, thanks to its massive RAM that can be dynamically allocated.

Challenging Apple's MacBook Pro

As per ArsTechnica, the latest Surface Laptop Ultra computer is the "first true contender" that Microsoft developed that can challenge the popularity and unified performance that Apple's MacBook Pro has delivered to the world.

Moreover, it now challenges Apple's M-series silicon chipset, which it introduced in 2020, with the NVIDIA RTX Spark chipset that boasts massive performance and up to 128GB unified memory. It is also worth noting that Apple features a unified memory in its ARM-based processor.

Microsoft also features a 15-inch mini-LED Pixel Sense Ultra screen, which, unlike the MacBook Pro, is a touchscreen display. The design also features a minimalist look, similar to what Apple has gone for in its designs for the MacBook Pro over the years.

According to the company, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra is slated for release later this year.