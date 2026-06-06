Samsung TV Market Share Hits 31.3% in Q1: OLED Tops 5 Million Units, AI Rolls to Entry-Level

Samsung Electronics widened its grip on the global television market in the first quarter of 2026, capturing a 31.3% share of worldwide TV revenue — up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier and more than double the share of the second-place brand, according to Omdia market data released June 4. The figures extend a streak that market research firm Omdia certified in March as the company's 20th consecutive year at the top of the global TV market — a run unbroken since 2006 — and put Samsung on course for a 21st.

The revenue share is a deliberately different lens than unit volume. Samsung's unit shipment share in Q1 was 19.1% — roughly one-fifth of all televisions that shipped globally. The revenue figure of 31.3% is nearly twice as large because Samsung has systematically concentrated its product mix in the segments where price tags are highest: premium panels, large diagonals, and next-generation display technologies that carry margins unavailable to volume competitors.

Samsung Holds More Than Half of Premium TV Revenue

The premium tier is where Samsung's structural advantage is most visible. In televisions priced above $2,500, Samsung held 53.4% of global revenue in Q1 — meaning more than one of every two dollars spent on a flagship television worldwide went to Samsung. In the broader $1,500-and-above bracket, the share was 50.1%. In large-screen categories, Samsung captured 31.6% of the 75-inch-and-up market and 29.7% of the 80-inch-and-up segment, the latter boosted by strong demand for 98- and 100-inch models.

The premium concentration is not accidental. It reflects two decades of deliberate investment in panel technologies — from the early QLED transition to Neo QLED's Mini LED backlighting to the current Micro RGB architecture — that have made Samsung's flagship products structurally difficult for competitors to replicate at comparable quality and volume simultaneously.

Samsung OLED TV Growth Accelerates Past 5 Million Cumulative Units

The OLED story is separately significant. Samsung entered the OLED TV market in 2022 — four years after LG Display had already established OLED as a premium TV technology — and has grown the product line aggressively since. In Q1 2026, Samsung's OLED TV unit sales rose 28.8% year-on-year, lifting its global OLED revenue share to 40.1% and its North American OLED revenue share to 46.1%. Cumulative OLED sales since the 2022 launch passed 5 million units during the quarter.

The 40.1% global OLED revenue share is particularly notable because it covers a category that LG Electronics and Sony have dominated since inception. Samsung's rapid gains reflect both aggressive pricing on QD-OLED panels — which layer a quantum dot color filter over an OLED backplane to extend brightness beyond what standard OLED achieves — and a distribution footprint that gives it premium retail shelf space in markets where OLED consideration rates are highest.

How Samsung's AI Processors Work Inside the TV

Samsung declared 2026 the beginning of what it calls the "mainstream AI TV era" at CES in January, and the architecture behind that claim is more specific than the marketing language suggests.

The AI processing in Samsung's premium 2026 lineup runs through the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, an in-house chip whose neural processing unit runs at twice the speed of the previous generation and whose neural network count ranges from 512 to 768 depending on the model tier. All AI enhancement features run on-device — no cloud round-trip is required, which eliminates latency and keeps the processing loop below the threshold where a viewer would perceive delay.

The two headline AI features in the 2026 lineup illustrate the pipeline approach. AI Football Mode Pro runs a real-time content detection pass first — recognizing that a soccer match is on screen — and then forks into two simultaneous processing paths. The video path adjusts color mapping, brightness curves, and motion interpolation for the specific visual characteristics of a football pitch: the green-dominated color space, fast-moving ball trajectories, and stadium light conditions. The audio path runs a source-separation step, isolating commentary audio from crowd noise so that each can be adjusted independently. Viewers can amplify crowd atmosphere, suppress it, or mix to preference without affecting commentary clarity.

AI Sound Control Pro applies the same source-separation principle to general content, decomposing audio into dialogue, background music, and sound effects as independently adjustable tracks. The classification model runs frame-by-frame, adjusting mix parameters in real time as scene type changes. Samsung extended both features below the premium lineup into Mini LED and standard UHD models for 2026 — a deliberate step down-market that makes AI processing a differentiator at price points where Samsung previously competed primarily on panel quality and brand recognition alone.

The Vision AI Companion platform, which combines Samsung's Bixby voice assistant with Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot for on-screen conversational search, sits on top of the same NQ8 AI Gen3 infrastructure. The integration gives the TV enough contextual awareness to respond to conversational queries about what is on screen — suggesting related content, providing real-time sports statistics, or answering questions about a film's cast — without leaving the viewing environment.

What AI Server Demand Is Doing to the TV Market

The structural story running beneath Samsung's headline figures is a cost crisis that is reshaping product strategy across every television brand, and one that ironically plays to Samsung's premium positioning.

TrendForce data shows that the DRAM and NAND Flash memory used in television panels has become substantially more expensive because semiconductor manufacturers are reallocating advanced production capacity toward AI server applications — high-bandwidth memory for data center accelerators and enterprise solid-state drives — where margins are far higher than in consumer electronics. Conventional DRAM contract prices rose 90% to 95% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2026 according to TrendForce, with a further 58% to 63% increase projected for Q2. TrendForce does not expect meaningful new capacity to come online until late 2027 at the earliest.

The consequence for television production economics is asymmetric by screen size. For a 32-inch television, memory's share of total production cost rose from 6% to 7% in 2025 to 15% in Q1 2026 — a cost structure that makes low-margin small TVs increasingly uneconomical to build. TrendForce projects 32-inch shipments will fall 9.1% year-on-year in 2026, shrinking the size category's share of global shipments to around 19%. For a 65-inch television, the same memory now represents roughly 10% of production cost — a painful increase, but one that a $1,000-plus retail price can absorb without destroying margin.

The implication for buyers shopping in 2026 is direct: retail price increases for new television models are now considered unavoidable by TrendForce, and the increases will be steepest at small screen sizes where memory represents the largest share of the bill of materials.

How Does Samsung's AI TV Lead Compare to TCL and Other Rivals?

Samsung's revenue dominance does not translate uniformly to unit shipments, and the gap between the two metrics is where the competitive dynamics become interesting. TCL posted the fastest year-on-year shipment growth among the top five global TV brands in Q1 2026 at 11.3%, compared to Samsung's 4%. TCL held 16.3% of global shipments in the quarter, and Hisense held 15.1% — both closing on Samsung's 19.1% unit share. In the 80-inch-and-above segment specifically, TCL outsells Samsung in some tracked quarters.

What TCL and Hisense have not yet closed is the revenue share gap. Their product mix skews toward the mid-range and large-screen value segments — categories where Samsung also competes but where it does not depend on for margin. Samsung's 53.4% share of $2,500-plus TVs reflects a segment where neither TCL nor Hisense has meaningfully penetrated. The memory price surge may actually entrench that separation: brands with scale advantages in premium components can absorb input cost increases that force smaller-margin competitors to exit size categories entirely.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June, is a catalyst Samsung has been building toward with its AI Football Mode Pro feature set — offering upgrade benefits in some markets to consumers who trade in older models ahead of the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samsung's global TV market share in 2026?

Samsung held 31.3% of global TV revenue in the first quarter of 2026, according to Omdia data released June 4 — an increase of 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier. That revenue share is more than double the share of the second-place brand. In unit shipments, Samsung's share is lower, at 19.1%, reflecting the company's concentration in premium, high-margin television categories.

What is Samsung's OLED TV market share?

Samsung captured 40.1% of global OLED TV revenue in Q1 2026 and 46.1% in North America, according to Samsung's Omdia-sourced data. OLED unit sales grew 28.8% year-on-year in the quarter, and cumulative OLED TV sales since the line's 2022 launch passed 5 million units. Samsung entered the OLED category four years after LG Display had established it as a premium TV standard.

Why are TV prices going up in 2026?

Television prices are rising because the DRAM and NAND Flash memory used in TV panels has become significantly more expensive. Semiconductor manufacturers are reallocating production capacity toward AI server applications — high-bandwidth memory and enterprise storage — where margins are higher. TrendForce data shows memory now accounts for 15% of the total production cost of a 32-inch television, up from 6% to 7% in 2025, making small TVs increasingly uneconomical to build and pushing brands toward larger, higher-margin models.

What AI features do Samsung TVs have in 2026?

Samsung's 2026 lineup runs AI features through the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, an on-device chip with up to 768 neural networks that processes picture and sound enhancement without cloud connectivity. Key features include AI Football Mode Pro — which runs real-time content detection and simultaneous video and audio processing paths during soccer matches — and AI Sound Control Pro, which separates dialogue, background music, and sound effects into independently adjustable tracks. Samsung extended both features below its premium lineup into Mini LED and standard UHD models for 2026 as part of its "mainstream AI TV era" campaign.