CES 2026: Samsung's 'The First Look' Reveals Heavy Integration of AI in Company's Future

It's CES 2026 season again, and Samsung is starting things off with a bang.

During The First Look showcase, it has been revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) will be deeply ingrained in the future and products of the Korean tech giant.

'AI Experiences Everywhere. For Everyone.'

Samsung CEO TM Roh kicked off The First Look showcase with a bold declaration regarding the company's future when it comes to AI.

According to Engadget, Roh declared that what's next for Samsung is that it is meant to become the user's "companion for AI living."

The Samsung CEO went on declare that "We will embed AI across every category and every product."

AI in Samsung Devices

The First Look showcase highlighted how Samsung ships around 500 million devices each year. This includes TV, smartphones, wearables, appliances, and more.

These are the very same devices that will see the heavy integration of AI moving forward.

As an example, the showcase touched on Vision AI Companion, which will see new and exciting updates.

Using a soccer match as an example given that the World Cup is happening within the year, VP of VD Integrated Marketing Sukhmani Mohta demonstrated how Vision AI is capable of muting commentary, removing background noise, or even providing match predictions.

Mohta also demonstrated how Vision AI can be used even in the kitchen, capable of looking for recipes and even providing a better one when asked.

Head of Digital Appliances Cheolgi Kim, on the other hand, talked about AI Vision, which will be upgraded with Google Gemini.

According to Kim, the AI Vision can be used for meal planning as well as monitoring groceries and supplies.

Samsung 'The First Look' Livestream

Want to catch up on the huge announcements made by Samsung during its The First Look showcase?

The First Look is being livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel.