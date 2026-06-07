Open-Source Database Supabase Hits $10.5 Billion: AI Coding Boom Mints New Decacorn

Supabase, the open-source database that has become a default backend for AI-assisted software, raised a $500 million Series F at a $10 billion pre-money valuation, the company announced on June 5, reaching roughly $10.5 billion after the investment. The raise pushes Supabase into the decacorn tier of private companies worth $10 billion or more, and it landed just eight months after its last round — a pace that tells developers and investors alike how fast money is moving toward the tools underpinning the vibe-coding wave.

For anyone building or betting on AI-written software, the round is a marker of where that boom is depositing value: not only in the AI models, but in the infrastructure those models reach for by default. Supabase has made itself one of those defaults, and the market is now pricing it accordingly.

GIC Led the Round as Stripe, Georgian, and Salesforce Ventures Joined

The financing was led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, with existing backer Stripe participating again and new investors Georgian and Salesforce Ventures coming in. The composition matters: a sovereign fund, a payments giant, and a corporate venture arm are the kind of long-horizon backers that line up behind infrastructure they expect to endure, not a momentary trend.

The valuation curve behind the round is steep. Supabase closed $100 million at a $5 billion valuation in October, and that raise itself came only months after it took $200 million at a $2 billion valuation. With the Series F, the company has now raised more than $1 billion in total — and doubled its valuation roughly every few months for two years running.

What Is Vibe Coding, and Why Does It Funnel Into Supabase?

Vibe coding is the practice of building software by describing it to an AI model in plain language instead of writing each line by hand, and it has become Supabase's growth engine. In his blog post announcing the raise, CEO and co-founder Paul Copplestone wrote that databases launched on Supabase grew more than 600% over the past year, with more than 60% created "by some sort of AI tool."

The platform now claims nearly 10 million developers, a count that has doubled in eight months. Copplestone credited assistants such as Claude Code and Codex, arguing the models have "expanded the number of people who can build." The funnel is structural as much as cultural: Supabase is a default database for AI app builders including Bolt, Figma, Lovable, and Replit, so a project spun up on any of them can arrive as a new Supabase database without the user choosing one explicitly.

How Supabase Turns Postgres Into a Managed Platform

Supabase did not build a new database; it built a platform around Postgres, the open-source relational database that predates the AI wave by decades. On top of the Postgres engine, Supabase layers authentication, file storage, auto-generated APIs, and real-time subscriptions, so a developer gets a working backend without assembling those pieces individually. The technical bet is that the hard part of shipping an app is no longer writing queries but operating the database once real users arrive.

That is a non-trivial engineering problem. A production Postgres deployment traditionally demands a database administrator's attention — tuning, scaling, and recovery work that a solo builder pairing with an AI assistant has neither the training nor the time to do. Supabase's wager is that abstracting that operational burden is precisely what a generation of non-specialist builders requires, and it is the layer where the company is now spending to differentiate.

Multigres Aims to Run Postgres at Scale Without a Database Team

That thesis took concrete form this week, when Supabase launched a tool called Multigres, which it describes as an "operating system" for Postgres. Multigres targets the failure points that appear when an app's traffic climbs: it gives developers a central way to manage read replicas, failovers, connection limits, and backups.

Each of those is a specific scaling chore. A single Postgres instance becomes a read bottleneck under load, so replicas spread queries across copies of the data; a failover promotes a standby when the primary node dies, ideally without downtime; connection limits keep a flood of simultaneous requests from exhausting the database; and backups guard against data loss. These are the tasks that typically require a dedicated infrastructure team — and the ones most likely to break an app built by someone who never trained as a database administrator. Consolidating them into one tool is how Supabase intends to let small teams operate at a scale that once demanded specialists.

Copplestone Built Supabase by Refusing Enterprise Contracts

Part of what distinguishes Supabase is how its founders chose to grow it. On a November episode of the Equity podcast, Copplestone said he refused to take part in the degradation of developer tools, declining to chase enterprises offering multimillion-dollar contracts that would then dictate product demands. He stuck to his own product vision instead.

That inverts the standard startup playbook, in which early enterprise deals shape the roadmap. Supabase won individual developers and AI platforms first and let enterprise interest follow the usage rather than steer it — an approach its fundraising trajectory suggests is working.

The Bet Behind a $10.5 Billion Price Tag

A decacorn valuation invites scrutiny, and Supabase's rests on momentum: usage growth and AI tailwinds priced at a multiple that assumes the vibe-coding wave keeps expanding the universe of people building software. If AI coding adoption plateaus, or a rival open-source platform captures the same audience, the doubling cadence that has defined Supabase's recent history would be hard to repeat.

For now, the capital funds the infrastructure layer that Multigres represents, supports the load its platform partnerships generate, and helps it stay ahead of competitors courting the same AI-native developers. The open question is whether nearly 10 million developers and a soaring database count convert into revenue durable enough to justify the price. In a market where AI is rapidly widening who gets to build software, Supabase has at least secured its position as one of the default places that software gets built.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Supabase?

Supabase is an open-source platform built on the Postgres database that gives developers a ready-made backend, including authentication, storage, auto-generated APIs, and real-time features. It markets itself as an open-source alternative to Google's Firebase.

How much did Supabase raise in its Series F?

Supabase raised $500 million in a Series F at a $10 billion pre-money valuation, or about $10.5 billion post-money. The round was led by GIC, with Stripe, Georgian, and Salesforce Ventures participating.

Why is Supabase growing so fast?

The company credits the rise of AI coding tools such as Claude Code and Codex, which let more people build software through "vibe coding." Databases launched on Supabase grew more than 600% in the past year, over 60% of them created by an AI tool.

What is Multigres?

Multigres is a tool Supabase launched this week that it calls an "operating system" for Postgres. It centralizes the work of running Postgres at scale, including read replicas, failovers, connection limits, and backups.