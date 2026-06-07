Alphabet Raises $84.75 Billion To Feed Its AI Compute Hunger : And Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Is Buying In

Alphabet is raising an extraordinary amount of money to keep up with AI, and it has pulled an unexpected backer into the deal. The company announced an equity capital raise to fund its AI infrastructure — initially $80 billion, upsized to about $84.75 billion — to expand what it calls its "world-class AI compute infrastructure" in response to unprecedented customer demand. The standout detail is who is helping pay for it: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, an investor long skeptical of expensive technology bets, is putting in $10 billion.

The Structure Of The Raise

The capital is coming from several sources at once. There is $30 billion in concurrent underwritten public offerings — split between mandatory convertible preferred stock and Class A and Class C common stock — plus a $40 billion at-the-market program expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, and a $10 billion private placement to Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire's piece comprises $5 billion of Class A stock at $351.81 per share and $5 billion of Class C stock at $348.20. The mix of instruments spreads the raise across different investor appetites rather than dumping a single huge block of stock on the market at once.

Why The Berkshire Investment Is The Headline

Berkshire Hathaway's involvement matters out of proportion to its dollar share. Buffett's firm built its reputation on avoiding richly valued technology and demanding a clear margin of safety, and it has historically been a reluctant participant in tech booms. A $10 billion placement directly funding an AI capital-expenditure buildout is therefore a notable signal: a value investor putting real capital into the AI infrastructure race, on terms negotiated directly with Alphabet. It does not prove AI spending will pay off, but it does tell the market that one of the most cautious large investors in the world sees Alphabet's compute buildout as a sound place to put money.

Why Alphabet Needs This Much Money

The scale of the raise reflects the brutal economics of frontier AI. Training and serving advanced models requires enormous data centers packed with specialized chips — in Google's case, its own TPUs alongside other accelerators — plus the power, cooling, and networking to run them. That infrastructure costs tens of billions of dollars and has to be built ahead of demand, because capacity cannot be conjured overnight when customers show up. Raising equity at this scale lets Alphabet fund the buildout without leaning entirely on operating cash flow or piling on debt, and the fact that it is raising rather than simply spending cash signals just how large the planned investment is. The mandatory convertible preferred component is a common tool for raising big sums while softening the immediate dilution to common shareholders.

What It Means For Investors

For Alphabet shareholders, a raise this size is a trade-off. Issuing this much new stock dilutes existing holders somewhat, but it funds the capacity Alphabet says its customers are demanding — capacity that, if demand holds, drives future cloud and AI revenue. The structure, anchored by a marquee Berkshire placement, is designed to project confidence. The flip side is the question hanging over the entire sector: whether the returns from AI will ultimately justify the staggering capital being poured into it. Alphabet is betting they will, at a scale that leaves little ambiguity about its conviction.

Bottom Line

Alphabet's roughly $84.75 billion raise is one of the largest corporate capital raises tied to the AI buildout, and the Berkshire Hathaway investment gives it a stamp of approval from an unlikely source. It is simultaneously a bet on surging AI demand and a high-stakes test of whether that demand justifies the money being spent to meet it. When a value investor as cautious as Buffett's helps fund an AI capital-expenditure race, it is worth noticing — both as a signal of confidence and as a reminder of just how much capital the AI era now requires.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Alphabet raising? About $84.75 billion, upsized from an initial $80 billion, to fund AI compute infrastructure amid what it calls unprecedented demand.

What is Berkshire Hathaway's role? Berkshire is buying $10 billion of Alphabet stock in a private placement — $5 billion of Class A at $351.81 and $5 billion of Class C at $348.20 — a notable vote of confidence from a famously tech-cautious investor.

What is the money for? Expanding Alphabet's AI compute infrastructure — the data centers, specialized chips, and supporting systems needed to train and serve AI models at scale.

Does this dilute shareholders? Issuing new equity dilutes existing holders somewhat, though a mandatory convertible preferred component is used partly to soften the immediate impact. The raise funds capacity Alphabet expects to drive future revenue.