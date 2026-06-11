Meta Smartwatch Due September 23: Malibu 2 Doubles as Gesture Hub for Ray-Ban AI Glasses

Meta is scheduled to unveil its first commercial smartwatch at Meta Connect 2026 on September 23, 2026 — a product that goes beyond fitness tracking to serve as the gestural control interface for the company's Ray-Ban AI glasses ecosystem. The watch, internally codenamed Malibu 2, is expected to pair with updated Ray-Ban Display glasses (codenamed Hypernova 2) and include continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, and a built-in Meta AI assistant with no mandatory subscription required.

What makes Malibu 2 structurally different from any other smartwatch is its expected integration of surface electromyography — the same muscle-signal sensing technology that ships today in the $799 Ray-Ban Display package paired with the Meta Neural Band. If Malibu 2 absorbs that gesture-control function, a reader who already owns or is considering Meta's AR glasses can wear one wrist device instead of two — and that single device would also feed biometric context (heart rate, sleep, stress levels) directly to the AI assistant that responds through the glasses.

From Camera Watch to Gesture Hub: Meta's Third Attempt

Meta has tried and abandoned this product category twice. The company began developing a smartwatch in 2021, initially imagining a detachable-camera device with as many as three lenses. That project was formally shut down in November 2022 alongside the Portal smart display, as Meta cut roughly 11,000 jobs and curtailed Reality Labs spending.

Malibu 2 is explicitly not a revival of those earlier designs. Sources cited by The Information describe a health-first philosophy with no cameras, tighter ecosystem integration, and a clear goal of complementing the company's wearable glasses line rather than competing with it. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that Meta would concentrate its Reality Labs investment "towards glasses and wearables going forward" — and the Malibu 2 is the direct expression of that directive.

The sequencing of Meta's hardware pipeline underlines the strategic thinking. The company delayed its Phoenix mixed-reality glasses project to 2027, giving Malibu 2 and the Hypernova 2 glasses room to land without competing for consumer attention. Meta VP of Wearables Alex Himel has publicly stated that the Neural Band's electromyography technology "could be the best way to control any device" — a clear signal that the wrist-based input layer is becoming the connective tissue of the company's entire hardware roadmap.

How sEMG Turns a Smartwatch Into an AI Wearables Controller

The technical core of Malibu 2's ecosystem role is surface electromyography (sEMG), a sensing modality that has existed in clinical contexts for decades but arrived in a consumer wearable for the first time when Meta shipped its Neural Band with the Ray-Ban Display glasses on September 30, 2025.

Surface electromyography sensors detect the electrical signals generated when motor neurons fire and muscles contract. When a wearer intends to move a finger, the brain sends an electrical command through the nervous system to the corresponding muscle fibers in the wrist and forearm. Those signals create measurable patterns at the skin surface even when the physical movement is too subtle to observe. The Meta Neural Band amplifies these signals, and an on-device machine learning model translates them into digital gestures — scrolling, clicking, selecting — without the wearer touching any screen, button, or surface.

The Neural Band is the first consumer product built on Meta's 2019 acquisition of CTRL-Labs, a startup that had been developing peripheral-neural decoding at the wrist. The deal was reported at between $500 million and $1 billion. At CES 2026 in January, Meta demonstrated the Neural Band controlling a Garmin in-car entertainment system and enabling teleprompter-mode text in the Ray-Ban Display glasses' lens — showing the input layer expanding well beyond its original use case.

Currently, every pair of Ray-Ban Display glasses ships with a separate Neural Band wristband. If Malibu 2 incorporates sEMG sensors directly, the watch would absorb the Neural Band's gesture-control function while simultaneously running heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and other biometric measurements. That consolidation is the engineering argument for the device's existence: where the current Neural Band provides only gestural input, a watch-form-factor replacement can provide gestural input and biometric context together, feeding richer data to the Meta AI assistant that responds through the glasses.

Ray-Ban's Breakout Momentum Funds the Bet

Meta is making this wearable health tracking bet from a position of commercial credibility it did not have during its earlier smartwatch attempts. Its Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses — developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica — dominated the global smart glasses category in 2025. Counterpoint Research data shows Meta held 73% of the global smart glasses market in the first half of 2025, as overall shipments grew 110% year over year, with AI-enabled glasses making up 78% of all smart glasses shipped.

That market dominance has created a useful problem: Meta paused international expansion of the Ray-Ban Display glasses earlier this year because U.S. demand outpaced supply, with customer waitlists reportedly extending well into 2026. The company is in discussions to ramp manufacturing toward 20 million units annually with EssilorLuxottica. A large and growing installed base of glasses users is precisely the audience that would derive immediate utility from a Malibu 2 watch — creating a built-in launch market no competitor's smartwatch can replicate.

What Meta's Watch Can Do That Apple Watch Cannot

Apple Watch works exclusively with iPhone. Samsung Galaxy Watch is optimized for Galaxy Android phones. Pixel Watch pairs most deeply with Google's own devices. Malibu 2 is expected to work across both iOS and Android, making it structurally more like Fitbit than like the phone-locked incumbents — but with an AI and gesture layer that Fitbit does not offer.

That cross-platform design is not merely a marketing choice. Because Meta does not make a smartphone, the watch must be compatible with every phone its potential buyers own. Industry analysts note that iOS integration remains the single largest product-execution risk: Apple's platform restrictions historically limit the capabilities of third-party watches on iPhone, meaning a Malibu 2 user on iOS may encounter a thinner experience than a Malibu 2 user on Android. How Meta navigates Apple's APIs will become visible at and after Connect.

The competitive stakes reach beyond Meta and Apple. Reports indicate Apple is targeting a 2027 launch for its own AI glasses, and Google has confirmed its upcoming smart glasses will integrate with Android watches. Both companies are converging on the same ambient computing vision — glasses for visual and audio AI, wrist for biometric input — that Meta has already partially executed. Meta's September 23 window gives it a more than twelve-month head start over Apple on the combined glasses-plus-watch ecosystem.

How Does Meta AI Work on a Smartwatch?

The Meta AI assistant running on the Ray-Ban Display glasses already responds to voice commands, surfaces notifications in the lens display, and draws on contextual input from the camera and microphone. A connected Malibu 2 would add a biometric layer: the watch's continuous heart rate and sleep data could allow the assistant to modulate responses based on the wearer's physiological state, offering recovery-based fitness coaching, stress-level alerts, or sleep-informed activity recommendations without any manual input from the user.

Meta has not released a technical architecture document for Malibu 2's AI layer, but the design trajectory from the Neural Band suggests the watch will function as a persistent context provider: always measuring, always feeding signal to the assistant, while the glasses handle the display and audio output. Whether that vision holds up in a shipping product is what September 23 is for.

Frequently Asked Questions

What smartwatch is Meta releasing?

Meta is expected to release the Malibu 2 smartwatch at Meta Connect 2026 on September 23. The device is expected to include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, and a built-in Meta AI assistant. Sources describe it as a companion to the Ray-Ban Display AI glasses rather than a standalone fitness tracker competing directly with Apple Watch.

What makes the Meta Malibu 2 different from Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch?

Beyond AI integration, the Malibu 2 is expected to incorporate surface electromyography sensors derived from Meta's CTRL-Labs acquisition, potentially absorbing the gesture-control role of the separately sold Meta Neural Band wristband. This would make it the input controller for the Ray-Ban AI glasses ecosystem — a function no other consumer smartwatch currently performs. It is also expected to work across both iOS and Android, unlike Apple Watch, which requires an iPhone.

Will the Meta smartwatch work with iPhone?

Meta has not confirmed full iPhone compatibility, but the device is widely expected to support both iOS and Android, consistent with Meta's cross-platform software strategy. Apple's platform restrictions mean that third-party smartwatches on iOS historically deliver a reduced feature set compared to the Android experience. Full feature parity across both platforms is not guaranteed until Meta confirms otherwise.

When is the Meta Malibu 2 release date?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Meta Connect 2026 will take place on September 23, 2026, with new glasses and AI updates teased. The Malibu 2 smartwatch is expected to debut at that event, with the updated Hypernova 2 Ray-Ban Display glasses as its paired companion device.