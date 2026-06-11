Anthropic AI Safety Warning Meets $35B Compute Deal: Silicon Valley Cannot Slow Alone

Anthropic wants governments to be able to block frontier AI systems judged too dangerous to build. On June 10, as CEO Dario Amodei renewed that argument, a group involving Apollo, Blackstone, and Broadcom unveiled a financing platform seeking about $35 billion to give Anthropic more than 1 gigawatt of dedicated computing capacity.

The contrast is not simply a story about corporate hypocrisy. It exposes the mechanism keeping Silicon Valley's AI safety advocates inside the acceleration race: slowing alone would sacrifice market position without stopping competitors, while long-term infrastructure financing makes collective restraint harder with every new data center and chip order.

Anthropic Says Governments May Need the Power to Stop Dangerous AI

Amodei said governments should be able to prevent companies from building systems considered too dangerous, according to a June 10 Axios interview. His position builds on a policy essay that argues governments should prepare for a possible coordinated slowdown if evidence shows frontier AI risks have become unacceptable.

The important word is collective. Amodei's AI policy framework does not ask Anthropic to stop developing Claude while rivals continue. It calls for mandatory testing and government power to block or deter dangerous deployments, treating frontier AI risk as a collective-action problem.

Anthropic's Responsible Scaling Policy follows the same logic. It links stronger safeguards to model capabilities and risk thresholds rather than promising an immediate halt to development.

That makes Anthropic's position internally coherent, but it also reveals its weakness. Every major AI laboratory can argue that restraint is necessary only when the same rules bind every serious competitor.

Private Credit Is Turning Anthropic's Compute Demand Into Infrastructure

Apollo, Blackstone, Broadcom, and infrastructure investors have created a platform intended to finance large AI computing projects. Its first announced transaction is expected to provide Anthropic with more than 1 gigawatt of dedicated compute using Broadcom chips.

The platform is seeking about $35 billion in debt commitments, while the broader structure is designed to support more than 20 gigawatts of projects by 2028, according to Axios reporting.

Anthropic is not directly borrowing the entire amount. A special-purpose vehicle purchases chips and related equipment, then leases the computing capacity to the AI company. Lenders finance the assets against long-term customer commitments.

This structure resembles project finance for power plants and telecommunications networks. It converts Anthropic's future need for compute into an asset that can support debt today. Broadcom gains a large chip customer, lenders gain long-duration infrastructure exposure, and Anthropic gains access to more computing capacity without funding the full build upfront.

Why Can Anthropic Not Simply Slow Down by Itself?

Frontier AI development creates a classic collective-action problem. Anthropic may believe that highly capable systems could require a pause, but stopping alone could cost it customers, researchers, revenue, and influence over safety standards without reducing the pace of development at OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, or overseas laboratories.

The technical economics intensify that pressure. Training and serving frontier models require large clusters of advanced accelerators connected through high-speed networking and supplied with enormous amounts of electricity. The fixed cost is high, but once capacity is installed, companies have strong incentives to keep it occupied with training runs and inference workloads.

Long-term leases and debt commitments add another layer. A slowdown would no longer affect only AI research teams. It could interrupt repayment assumptions, chip orders, power agreements, data-center construction, and investor returns.

This is the article's central contradiction: safety advocates can sincerely want enforceable limits while behaving like accelerators until those limits exist.

Apollo and Broadcom Show the Economic Case for Acceleration

Apollo, Blackstone, Broadcom, and the infrastructure investors joining the platform provide the clearest acceleration argument through their capital commitments. They are treating future AI demand as large and durable enough to support tens of billions of dollars in financing, specialized chips, and long-term leases.

The structure assumes that model developers will continue needing more compute and that installed capacity will generate revenue over time. It also shows why restrictions adopted by one company or country could shift investment and capability elsewhere rather than reducing global development.

Anthropic's proposal accepts that AI restraint cannot rest on good intentions. It would require mandatory testing, measurement systems, and coordination strong enough to prevent dangerous systems from reaching the market unchecked.

That leaves governments with two difficult questions: whether frontier-model companies should help define the rules governing their own expansion, and whether compliance systems would favor the largest laboratories because they can afford costs that smaller competitors cannot.

The Real AI Safety Battle Is Moving From Models to Compute

Anthropic's expansion shows that the AI safety debate is becoming a contest over physical infrastructure rather than statements of principle.

Frontier AI depends on concentrated supplies of chips, electricity, networking equipment, and capital. Those dependencies create possible enforcement points. Governments could require reporting for large computing clusters, monitor advanced-chip transfers, mandate evaluations, or restrict access when systems cross defined risk thresholds.

The same infrastructure creates resistance to slowing down. As chipmakers, utilities, data-center operators, private-credit firms, and institutional investors become financially exposed to AI growth, the number of parties benefiting from continued acceleration expands.

Read more: AI Investment Bubble Concerns Grow as Big Tech Spending Soars While Revenue Lags Behind Expectations

Anthropic is therefore not outside the acceleration system warning everyone else to stop. It is helping build that system while arguing that governments may eventually need the authority to constrain it.

That tension does not prove its safety position is insincere. It demonstrates why voluntary restraint is unlikely to work. The central question is whether governments can establish credible thresholds and coordination mechanisms before infrastructure commitments make a meaningful slowdown economically and politically impossible.

This article is not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anthropic asking governments to restrain frontier AI?

Anthropic argues that frontier models should face mandatory testing and that governments should be able to block or deter deployments presenting unacceptable risks. Its position focuses on enforceable rules rather than asking one company to stop alone.

Is Anthropic borrowing $35 billion directly?

No. The announced platform is seeking about $35 billion in debt commitments for AI infrastructure, while a special-purpose vehicle is expected to purchase equipment and lease computing capacity to Anthropic.

How much new compute is planned for Anthropic?

The first announced transaction is expected to support Anthropic's expansion of more than 1 gigawatt of dedicated compute. The broader financing platform is designed to support more than 20 gigawatts by 2028.

Why does compute financing make an AI slowdown harder?

Large computing projects create long-term obligations involving lenders, chipmakers, data centers, utilities, and customers. Once billions of dollars are committed, more institutions gain an economic interest in keeping AI demand and development growing.