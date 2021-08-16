SpaceX's Inspiration4 would soon launch into history and orbit, bringing the first fully commercial crew that would go to space, without the presence of an astronaut. Now they are still civilians, but upon reaching orbit, they would be known as astronauts.

History is about to unfold in the coming month, as Inspiration4 is set to board the Crew Dragon and fly on September 15.

While SpaceX is currently busy with its Full-Stack of Starship and Super Heavy Booster, it does not forget its prior commitment to sending the commercial crew to space.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 Crew is Launching on September 15

The Inspiration4 mission would be the first venture of SpaceX into a fully civilian crew, meaning that none of the people here are space professionals which trained under NASA to get a license or certification. The background of these people is diverse and have no prior experience with regard to space.

SpaceX has trained them to ready their minds and bodies as they venture to space, but that is incomparable to the real experience that would take place. The all-civilian mission to orbit was orchestrated by SpaceX, and it would make use of the Crew Dragon to bring these participants to space on September 15.

Note that this is different from NASA's Commercial Crew, as it would use real astronauts, and the only commercial aspect here are the private companies that have been under contract.

Who are the Crew Members?

Joining the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew are people that have applied for the program and randomly got selected for the mission.

It includes Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski. One of which is a billionaire, a cancer survivor, an educator and entrepreneur, and lastly, an Air Force veteran, respectively. These people have applied and were chosen for the mission, with Jared Isaacman leading the bunch.

Is this Safe?

There is always a 50-50 chance for astronauts going to space, as a lot of unprecedented accidents or happenings might happen with the spacecraft itself. These dangers do not include any personal reasons like health or mental breakdowns, as well as natural occurrences like colliding with different objects.

Nonetheless, SpaceX's Crew Dragon has already proven itself safe and trusted, as it brought different astronauts for NASA's Commercial Crew to and from the International Space Station. These participants were also trained for several months now, to anticipate real space conditions.

