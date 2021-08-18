Roadie, the rapidly-growing crowdsourced delivery platform, was recognized on the annual Inc 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, securing the 203rd spot.

With an impressive revenue growth of 2,157% over the last three years, Roadie announced that it is the first time it has managed to enter a prestigious industry list. The industry disruptive company managed to post steady growth, even before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the demand skyrocketing, with the market looking for faster, cheaper, and more scalable alternatives.

As a delivery company, Roadie has established meaningful relationships with major US retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Tractor Supply, and The Home Depot. Additionally, the company also serves various small business retailers around the country. Over the previous years, Roadie has also established itself as a partner, delivering mishandled baggage for major airlines such as Delta and Southwest. Over the past few years, Roadie has grown its network of customers and partners to include more than 5,000 retail stores in the US.

"For a seven-year-old startup, landing on the Inc. 5000 list — and inside the top 250 our first time, to boot — is an incredible win," said Roadie founder and CEO Marc Gorlin in a company press release. "I'm thrilled, but can't say I'm surprised. The Roadie team can do anything."

Recognizing Roadie's Market Strength and Reliability

In the previous year alone, due to restrictions on travel and events, Roadie saw its delivery volume grow to more than four times. Additionally, it saw its rider community grow by more than 30 percent in the same time period, now having a fleet of over 200,000 riders nationwide. The delivery platform now caters to more than 20,000 zip codes and about 90% of households in the US.

"When it comes to consumers' preference for home delivery, COVID finished what Amazon started," Gorlin adds. He also explains that customers want their stuff right at their doorsteps when they need it. Noting that the holiday season is coming once again and that this upcoming peak season would "blow old records out of the water," Roadie has positioned itself to keep building and providing for its customers to make the most out of the retail market.

The crowdsourced delivery platform was founded in Atlanta in 2014 and now has more than 120 employees. Roadie managed to secure its unique market position because of its advantages such as a nationwide delivery footprint and its flexibility at scale. With its strategic coverage and large fleet, the company confidently meets its customers' unexpected demand spikes and lulls, while at the same time allowing larger retailers to rely on a single delivery partner anywhere in the US. Roadie has grown to cover handling and delivery of items of any size, and maintains community-focused customer support 24/7, 365 days a year.

About Roadie

Roadie is the United States' first "on the way" crowdsourced delivery platform. First founded in 2014, it works with customers, small businesses, and large global brands across almost every industry. Roadie has established itself for its faster, cheaper, and more scalable delivery solution for scheduled, same-day, and even urgent deliveries.

The crowdsourced delivery platform is backed by Warren Stephens of Stephens Inc; The Home Depot; UPS Ventures; TPG Capital founder David Bonderman; Eric Schmidt's TomorrowVentures; Guggenheim Partners' executive chairman Alan Schwarz; Square co-founder Jim McKelvey, and more.

