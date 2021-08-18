(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Quantum Computing's Potential Impact in Healthcare | Deloitte Consulting Points Out 'Lead to the Ability to Diagnose Disease'

Quantum computing's potential impact in healthcare, and even "lead to the ability to diagnose disease," pointed out by Deloitte Consulting. It could have a potentially big impact on healthcare in various ways.

Quantum Technology to Solve Healthcare Problems

According to HealthcareItNews, an example of this is the ability that quantum computing offers to potentially track and diagnose disease.

Through the use of sensors, quantum technology reportedly has the ability to track the progress of cancer treatments, as well as diagnose and monitor certain degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis. The tech would also help modernize the actual supply chains.

Quantum technology can also solve the whole routing issues in real time through the use of live data like weather and traffic updates in order to determine what is the most efficient method of delivery.

Furthermore, there is a new advancement in quantum computing replaces wires in qubits.

Quantum Computing Individual Atoms and Subatomic Particles

This could have been particularly helpful, especially during the pandemic since a lot of states had problems with vaccine deliveries.

Quantum technology can elsewhere impact early-stage drug discovery. Pharmaceuticals can also take maybe a decade or longer in order to bring to market.

Moreover, the technology could potentially lower the costs and even reduce the total time.

Scott Buchholz explained that quantum computing can harness the mysterious properties of quantum mechanics in order to solve problems through the use of individual atoms and subatomic particles.

Scott Buchholz on Quantum Computing

Scott Buchholz is an emerging technology research director and government and public services CTO at Deloitte Consulting.

Buchholz noted that today's supercomputers can solve problems by performing up to trillions of different math calculations quickly in order to predict weather, study the air flow over wings, and more.

He also continued, noting that quantum computers work quite differently and can perform calculations all at once while only limited by the total number of qubits of information that they hold.

Buchholz further noted that quantum computing could either directly and/or indirectly lead to the ability to be able to diagnose disease.

Quantum computing is also a front that China itself is trying to compete in.

Read Also: Can Quantum Computing Break the Blockchain?

Quantum Computers Ability to Optimize Logistics and Routing

Buchholz noted that given future machines' ability to be able to sort through complex problems very quickly, they could even be able to accelerate even processing a number of techniques which are currently being developed. These include those that are designed to be able to identify harmful genetic mutations or other combinations.

It was also noted that some of the materials that were actually investigated for quantum computers resulted in much better use as sensors.

Researchers are also investigating quantum-based technologies in order to make smaller, lower-powered, and more sensitive sensors.

More information about quantum computing in healthcare was published in Deloitte Insights.

These sensors and exotic materials in the future may even be combined in clever ways in order to help with identifying disease and diagnosis. Quantum computers will help improve the total ability to optimize logistics and routing. This could also potentially help ease bottlenecks in supply chains or even identify areas that need improvement.

Related Article: IBM Quantum Computers: Research Shows First Proofs About Advantages, Says it Offers More Value

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.