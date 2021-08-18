KEF, a leader in audio innovation, has launched the new colorway of their Mu3 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earphones, coming in classy charcoal gray.

Originally designed by visionary Ross Lovegrove and engineered by KEF UK acoustic team, the Mu3 earphones are known for delivering clear and high-resolution sound on the move, offering music lovers the freedom to hear each note, each lyric, every detail anytime, anywhere.

Banking on The Signature KEF Sound, Designs by Ross Lovegrove

The Mu3 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earphones utilizes the specially tuned Active Noise Cancellation technology. Through this, KEF empowers the Mu3 to cancel out external noise without compromising the quality of the music that users hear. Now available in a charcoal gray colorway, the Mu3 maintains the signature KEF sound as each of its sculptural enclosures are powered by an 8.2mm full-range dynamic driver, expertly developed and tuned by the KEF engineering team to deliver its exceptionally dynamic and well balanced, coherent sound with a rich midrange, strong bass, and a crisp high tones.

To ensure that the Mu3 earphones have a physical form that matches their unique power, KEF has tapped visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, who has previously designed the iconic MUON loudspeaker and the MUO Bluetooth speaker. Known for his innovative approach and flowing, sculptural design concepts, Lovegrove brings a new dimension to listening to sound. With a physical design that fuses beauty and technology, his ongoing collaboration with KEF is a testament to aesthetic and engineering.

While Mu3 appears small, its sculptural design offers sophistication within its limited physical space. A pure and clean aesthetic additionally complements the KEF design philosophy perfectly. Great design is not just style - it's a mix of quality and ergonomics.

Design-wise, the Mu3 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earphones ensure that the listener remains comfortable throughout the audio experience. Using a smart weighing technology, the Mu3 maintains equilibrium and stops them from falling out. This, coupled with a choice of four slightly differently-sized ear tips, create a personalized and comfortable experience.

Lastly, it frees the user from the hassle of wires getting tangled all the time with its stable and latency-free wireless technology, built on Bluetooth 5.0. To ensure top-quality audio performance, KEF empowers wireless earphones with the simultaneous transmission. Instead of the conventional setup where one earpiece receives the signal first and relays it to the other, both Mu3 earpieces receive the signal simultaneously. With a flexible quality earpiece, users can easily connect with their new listening buddy, whether they're using Android or iOS devices.

About KEF

KEF is a British loudspeaker manufacturer founded in 1961 by Raymond Cooke, OBE, a Royal Navy veteran from WWII who also served as a design engineer with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The company traces its origins to a humble Nissen Hut within the compound of Kent Engineering & Foundry, where the company got its initials.

It has established itself through its development of cutting-edge audio technology and devices. From the groundbreaking Uni-Q technology to the bar-setting LS50 Wireless, KEF has continued to release unique designs, built on a drive to combine design and engineering.

