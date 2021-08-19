OnlyFans would have no more NSFW or sexually explicit content on its platform by October 1, as the company would like to shift its focus to more diverse and wholesome content.

By mid-fall, OnlyFans is going to focus on musicians, fitness gurus, and other content more on its platform, which would ban the current focus of the app.

The world has associated with OnlyFans with explicit content already, and even though the application was not meant for that, it has been its focus. It has been among those especially popular this pandemic, joining the likes of Clubhouse, and other social platform apps.

OnlyFans: No More NSFW, Explicit Content

According to Bloomberg, OnlyFans would no longer tolerate any NSFW (not safe for work) or sexually explicit content on its platform and would focus on new ventures by October 1. After massive popularity with regards to explicit content and being a haven for creators to earn while showing body parts, it would be banning said content.

The reason for the company is for the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to diversify the content that OnlyFans has, especially as it has a massive notion for the explicit content.

OnlyFans would not allow any explicit content on its platform, and there are no exceptions for any users to continue doing so. This is the first time that the application has regulated or banned any content with regards to sexually explicit ones, which have thrived for a long time.

Bloomberg referred to these online creators as "sex workers" and said that some of them were agitated by the management's decision, as it is their main source of income.

What Would OnlyFans Content Creators Do?

This only shows that OnlyFans is intent on revamping its application to a more wholesome platform, where people could find diverse genres and content. The app is infamous for its sexually explicit content, as a massive number of people engage highly with the said content, and pays through OnlyFans' channels.

What these creators need to do is to re-angle their content or change their focus apart from their explicit offerings to the public, so that they may retain their followings and subscribers.

It was not revealed how OnlyFans would punish those that would show explicit content by October 1, but it is safe to say that they may be punished or banned off the platform.

What Content Would be Available in OnlyFans?

In OnlyFans' social media platforms, it promotes other focuses of the app, including those of music from Austin Mahone, photographer Beeny, fashion content creator Hailey Ray K, and more.

You don’t want to miss this! 👀🔥 Star singer and songwriter @AustinMahone is going LIVE on OnlyFans this Thursday for an amazing acoustic set and sneak peek from his new album! 💿🎤 So head over and subscribe to catch the show at: https://t.co/XQCxZielCw pic.twitter.com/hl1vGK3vGB — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 18, 2021

OnlyFans is showing that the app has more to offer, and not just what it was infamous for, and what people have been highly consuming in the past months. It intends to divert its focus to more wholesome content, that would promote lifestyle and other arts.

