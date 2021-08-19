Visible Wireless offers its unlimited data services that are powered by Verizon for a low $25 a month, but there is a catch and it may be something that would hinder one to use the service.

There are only selected devices that are capable or eligible to use the network and its sweet deal, and users need to ensure this to get approved for the service.

The service also makes use of Verizon's wide network capabilities, meaning that it would offer a stellar connection, without the worry of having it fail you when using its data.

Visible Wireless: Unlimited Data Service

Visible Wireless is a fairly new service, and what it brings is a massive offer for people with talks of unlimited and fast data for all. While that is not yet proven and tested for a long time, it is being powered by Verizon, which is another testament of proof that it is a legitimate service for what it has to offer.

Visible said that users need not apply via physical stores as eSIMs can be used to activate one's unlimited data service for $25. Now, it has a running promotion of inviting a friend to join, and here, both would get a massive discount where they only have to pay $5 for the said month.

However, while all of these are pros of the service, there are still cons, and it includes the eligibility of one's device to use the service provided by Visible Wireless. That being said, people remain skeptical about this new brand and player in the market, especially when going up against major names like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Visible Wireless: Eligible Devices

Below is the list of eligible devices that can avail and use of Visible Wireless's features, and be sure before availing of the service:

Apple

iPhone 6 to iPhone 11 models

iPhone 12 and above are subject to checking

Samsung

Galaxy A11, A12, A21, A42 5G, A51

Galaxy S8 to S21 models

Galaxy Note 10 and above

Google

Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 models

Motorola

E, E6, Edge, G Power, G7 Power, Z4

OnePlus

7T, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro

How to Check Yours with IMEI Code

If your phone is not mentioned above, you may check via the online IMEI checker of Visible Wireless to check and verify one's device to be applicable or eligible to avail of its unlimited data services.

Most devices that readily work with Verizon's LTE and VoLTE may work with Visible. Users must ensure that their devices are factory unlocked and have no carrier lock for this. Users can also purchase from Visible themselves to ensure eligibility and lock-free devices.

Yep, it pays to have someone in your corner (literally).

Bring a friend to Visible and you BOTH get a month of unlimited data for $5 🤜 🥊 pic.twitter.com/C5Mqj9q1NV — Visible (@Visible) July 8, 2021

