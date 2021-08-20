The recent "Flubot" malware has shocked some Australians who are only waiting for updates regarding their COVID-19 appointments. The Aussies who encountered the scam said that they received suspicious text messages and voicemails from unknown senders.

'Flubot' Scam Reaches Australia

According to a report by 7News on Thursday, Aug. 19, a big number of people have encountered the new scam through SMS messages that contain untrusted links. According to those who received the messages, a notification will appear in the form of voicemail or missed call.

Moreover, the text urged the recipients to click the link for more details before it gets deleted.

For Darren Pauli, a cybersecurity expert from Telstra, the notorious scammers behind the scheme are only baiting the people to install the malicious app.

So far, there were hundreds of Flubot-related cases that were already filed as of Aug. 4, according to the representative from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Regardless of the mobile numbers, the malicious messages can be sent to a random recipient many times daily.

According to Pauli, the Flubot messages were different from the previous malware. They were "difficult" to block compared to other suspicious emails and calls.

What To Do If You Receive 'Flubot' Texts

From a recent report by ABC, people could try placing the numbers to the Do Not Call register. But it's no guarantee that people will not receive the same message. As per Pauli, the scammers make it harder to avoid Flubot from being removed from one's device.

For ACCC, here are some reminders that people should follow whenever they receive malicious Flubot text messages.

Never tap the link. Refrain from deleting the received message.

Do not call the anonymous phone number behind the text. It might be possible that once you call it back, your phone could be infected by the malware.

Contact ReportCyber if the scammers threatened to infect your device. You can also try visiting Scamwatch.

In case the scammer got your sensitive information like email address, birthday, address, or password, you can dial IDCARE here. You can also call 1800 595 160 to seek support.

If ever you happen to download the Flubot, immediately call an IT expert to retrieve your personal information like your bank account.

COVID-19 Related Malware Are Everywhere

The Flubot malware is only one of several malicious software that is targeting many individuals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the hackers created a dangerous malware called COVID-19 malware. Just like the virus from what it was based on, it could wipe out all the documents in a computer.

The COVID-19 malware can also infect the system that could result in rebooting. A clear sign if your PC is already affected by the malware is the inability to terminate the windows, wherein a user will have a hard time disabling the Task Manager. If ever he/she attempts to close it, the malware will direct the user to a pre-boot screen.

Another cyber threat back in December 2020 was developed by the Russian hackers. The said malware was considered a phishing tactic since it deceives the users about coronavirus.

