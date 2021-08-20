Around 70 million AT&T customer personal data might have been leaked and sold to hackers. This is currently a serious issue since the telecommunication company has more millions of customers.

Security experts claimed that the leaked database allegedly contains gigabytes of the tech firm's consumer-sensitive details.

The hacking group behind the rumored breach is believed to be the ShinyHunters, which is currently asking for $1 million before they take down the leaked sensitive data.

One of the alarming details that might have been leaked is the users' social security numbers (SSNs).

Aside from this information, the ShinyHunters also claimed that they acquired AT&T's consumers' names, contact numbers, physical addresses, as well as email accounts.

As of the moment, the hacking group still considers cooperating with the giant telecommunication firm, as long as the company contacts them for the arrangement.

70 Million AT&T Sold To Hackers?

According to Apple Insider's latest report, the massive data leakage could also contain more sensitive customer information, especially their account pin numbers and birth dates.

However, the hacking group behind the attack did not confirm if the customers' bank details are also included.

Although this is really concerning, AT&T claims that the alleged leaked database is a false claim, continuously rejecting the statements of the ShinyHunters.

Aside from requiring the giant telecommunication company to pay $1 million, the hacking group also said they are selling the database at $200,000 to other online criminals looking for similar information.

In other news, T-Mobile's database is also believed to have been hacked. On the other hand, Microsoft discovers a new hacking method that uses Morse Code.

Protecting Your Sensitive Data

Digital Guardian provided some tips you can try to protect your own data, especially since telecommunication companys' systems are not 100% reliable:

Relying on anti-malware protection

Always back up your sensitive data

Don't forget to encrypt your data

Use a cloud service as a backup option

Always install the latest security system updates

Check if your wireless network at home or business is secured

For more news updates about AT&T's leaked databased and other concerning security breaches, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

