"Fortnite's" new "Rick and Morty" skin paves the way to reunite Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith via the Mecha Morty bundle on the battle royale game.

As such, Comicbook noted that the Morty outfit, which is a legendary skin, is now available in the Item Shop, alongside other stuff that carries the "Rick and Morty" theme.

'Fortnite's New 'Rick and Morty' Skin: MechaMorty

It is worth noting that at the beginning of season 7 of "Fortnite," one of the highlights was the "Rick and Morty" crossover.

The teaser season 6 successor included an item, which was a reference to "Rick and Morty:" the Butter Bot, and it did hint at the upcoming collaboration.

However, the crossover only debuted with Rick's skin, whereas Morty did not have his own playable character in the battle royale game.

Nevertheless, the Rick skin has proven to be a hit with the "Fornite" players.

And now, the wait is over as Morty is here to reunite with his scientist grandpa, whom he always has adventures with on the animated television series, which recently released its season 5.

The MechaMorty pairs with Morty's Backpack Back Bling, which carries a Meeseeks Box, as per EpicGames.

To note, the Morty skin is legendary. Thus, players wanting to cop the MechaMorty outfit will have to spare some hefty V-Bucks to play as him in the battle royale.

Mecha Morty Bundle

Aside from the Morty skin that comes with a Backpack Back Bling, there is another option to go for the Bundle, which also carries the two, alongside more items.

The Mecha Morty Bundle additionally includes the Get Schwifty emote as well as the Space Snake pickaxe.

The whole bundle was recently leaked, predicting that a mecha-suit with a backpack and pickaxe resembling the looks of a space snake is coming sooner to "Fortnite."

Not just that, the dataminer leaks also mentioned a Swifty emote.

How to Get: Rick and Morty New Items

The new Morty outfit and other stuff started selling on the battle royale on Aug. 22. As such, "Fortnite" players will have to go to the Item Shop to check out the latest Rick and Morty collab.

To redeem the Morty stuff, here's how much V-Bucks you'll be needing.

For the MechaMorty Bundle, which already includes the MechaMorty Skin, the Backpack Back Bling, the Space Snake pickaxe, the Swifty dance emote, and Look at Me! Wrap, it sells to the tune of 2,200 V-Bucks.

Meanwhile, if you're only opting for the Skin and the Backpack, it carries a price tag of 1,500 V-bucks.

On the other hand, the Space Snake pickaxe will cost you 800 V-Bucks, whereas the Swifty Emote trades for 500 V-Bucks, and the Look at Me! Wrap sells at 500 V-Bucks.

