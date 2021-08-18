"Fortnite" leaks are saying that Will Smith's "Bad Boys" character and Morty from "Rick and Morty" are getting their own skins as they come to the battle royale.

The popular battle royale by Epic Games has been constantly dropping collaborations with pop culture icons. And it never ceases to surprise its players as it continues to do so if the latest datamined leak is to be believed.

The latest leak comes after "Fortnite'' released the fresh 17.40 patch, and dataminers dug deeper to unravel what is coming next to the popular battle royale.

Fortnite Leak: Will Smith Bad Boys

As per DotEsports, veteran movie star, Will Smith, is getting his own "Fortnite" skin based on his character in the Bad Boys franchise that goes by the name Mike Lowery.

The Will Smith Bad Boys "Fortnite" skin is a direct replica of Mike Lowery, from every detail of his appearance and other likenesses.

NintendoLife further noted that the leaks also suggest that Will Smith will be joining other sought-after personalities, like Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is also reportedly getting a "Fortnite" skin for his role in the action-filled movie on Netflix, "Extraction."

'Fortnite' Leak: Morty Skin

It is worth noting that Rick and Morty's fans have been thrilled when the debut of the "Fortnite" season 7 included a playable version of the drunk scientist of the famed series.

However, fans of the grandson of Rick did not get a similar playable character for Morty.

Instead, they settled on a hammer-headed version of the latter, which goes by the form of a pickaxe, according to PCGamer.

Worry no more as the latest dataminer leaks revealed that Morty is also coming to the battle royale to join Rick. Yes, he will now be a playable character, sporting a mecha exosuit, which allows him to go on with the hitbox requirements.

The mecha-suit is paired with a backpack and a pickaxe that resembles a space snake.

On top of the Morty skin, another "Rick and Morty" cosmetic is rumored to be coming to the battle royale, a Swifty emote.

J Balvin 'Fortnite' Skin

Furthermore, dataminers also saw another addition to the Icon Series aside from Will Smith's role in "Bad Boys."

The Colombian musician J Balvin is rumored to be getting his own skin on "Fortnite" as well.

