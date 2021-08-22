OnlyFans recently announced that it would soon ban adult or NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content. The giant platform confirmed the update on Aug. 19, saying that the ban would be implemented sometime in October.

The popular app was founded by Timothy Stokely in 2016, with the main goal of allowing content creators to generate revenue using photos and videos of themselves. On OnlyFans, you can sell your NSFW vids and images by requiring your followers to pay a monthly subscription fee.

However, the online platform's payment providers and banking partners are now trying to change this. OnlyFans confirmed that the ban was considered since they are the ones who requested the update.

Now, various critics claimed that once the NSFW content ban is completely implemented, the app might consider relying on crypto payment instead of regular transaction methods.

OnlyFans Crypto Payment Support To Arrive?

According to Tech Crunch's recent report, the sudden change in OnlyFans is considered a "seismic shift" in the online platform since it could lead to other adjustments as well.

Also Read: Facebook Allegedly Prevented Original Report of Most Viewed Content in the US Because They Don't Want to Look Bad

These include the arrival of the new crypto payment feature of the app. On the other hand, The Sun also reported that once OnlyFans decided to use digital currencies for its user transactions, it would no longer need to rely on its payment providers.

It could even bring back its adult, explicit content since no companies would anymore request that kind of update. Aside from this rising online service, various websites decided to let go of their bank partners.

This includes some adult platforms, which are now relying on cryptocurrency payment and ACH transfers. But, critics explained that it would still take a long time before OnlyFans can release a crypto payment update.

In other news, Microsoft decided to increase its 365 and Office 365 business subscription prices. Google also announced that it would no longer offer its Android Auto app.

Other Adult Sites Accepting Crypto Payment

OnlyFans would be one of the adult apps that would accept cryptocurrency as payment. FanCentro, a subscription-based platform that allows users to sell their private social media accounts, uses Bitcoin.

On the other hand, various app experts explained that OnlyFans could only begin if influencers start to make connections with BTC or other digital currency users.

For more news updates about OnlyFans and other similar apps, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: OnlyFans: No More NSFW, Explicit Content on Oct. 1; Wants More From Musicians, Fitness Gurus, and MORE

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.