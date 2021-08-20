(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Microsoft 365 and Office 365 to Raise Subscription Prices for Business Subscriptions from $20 to $22 and $32 to $36

Microsoft 365 and Office 365 are raising subscription prices for their multiple deals. The cost of both these offerings' business subscriptions is expected to be a bit higher soon. This would mark the very first price change ever made for these services since they initially launched.

Microsoft Office 365

According to ScreenRant, Microsoft Office includes some of the most widely used programs like Word, PowerPoint, and the famous Excel. Microsoft 365 is actually a more inclusive service which also includes a bundle of higher tiered versions of Teams.

Teams is the service which allows users to host certain virtual meetings and can accommodate up to 300 people! Users are also able to switch within Teams meetings from one device to another despite already being in a meeting.

Windows 11 Upgrade

Microsoft has been very busy updating its many different products and services recently. With the new launch of the Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft Office also gets a brand new design, along with another 64-bit version of the Office which is designed for ARM devices.

Teams also received yet another update in July, 2021 in honor of the World Emoji Day which took place on July 15, 2021. Teams emojis received a new 3D makeover as well as the classic Clippy returning as another 3D emoji. Windows 11 is also pushing Microsoft Edge by making it harder for users to switch their default browser. The previous Windows 10 made it much easier for users to switch default browsers through simply changing the settings.

Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Changes

Some time earlier this 2021, the default Office font was also changed from its standard Calibri, which has been used as the standard ever since 2007. According to Microsoft, the new price change will officially go into effect some time six months later on.

The new price change is expected to take official effect this March 1, 2022.

The Microsoft 365 Business Basic plan will go from its current $5 per user up to $6.

The other Business Premium plan will increase from its current $20 per user up to $22 per user.

Office 365 E1, which does offer some web-based apps just like Outlook, is expected to go up from its current $8 to $10 per user.

The Office 365 E3 would increase from its original current price at $20 up to $23.

The Office 365 E5 is, as of the moment, available for $35 and is expected to go up to $38 per user whenever the changes finally come into effect.

Finally, Microsoft 365 E3 will start increasing its price from $32 up to $36 per user.

The changes will reportedly apply globally and will also focus directly on business products instead of products for educational or consumer use. Windows 11 is removing some of the widely used features like the taskbar and other features which are widely used on the Windows 10. As of the moment, these have been the confirmed prices and users can still rest while the price hike has not yet rolled out.

