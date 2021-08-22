The "Call of Duty: Vanguard" PlayStation Alpha is set to take place from August 27 to 29, according to an announcement by PlayStation.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will get the chance to participate in the "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Alpha, which will preview the new multiplayer game mode, Champion Hill.

It will also be the first opportunity for fans to try out the World War II-themed "Call of Duty: Vanguard" before its official release, which is scheduled for later this year on November 5.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" PlayStation Alpha on August 27-29

The "Call of Duty: Vanguard" PlayStation Alpha is set to begin on August 27 at 10 a.m. PT, according to an announcement by PlayStation. It will end on August 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

"This will be just a small slice of the overall Multiplayer offering coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard when it launches, but is a great chance for PlayStation players to get their hands on the game and provide valuable feedback to Sledgehammer Games," according to the PlayStation announcement.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard," the latest installment in the "CoD" franchise, will feature a World War II storyline once more. According to the announcement on the "Call of Duty" website, there will be four playable characters that will feature in the game's single player campaign.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" will also have a Zombies game mode for those who want to add the thrill of horror and zombies to their "CoD" gaming experience.

Champion Hill Multiplayer Mode

The "Call of Duty: Vanguard" PlayStation Alpha will give a preview of the game's new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill.

According to PlayStation, Champion Hill is "a multi-arena survival tournament where tactics and strategy combine with quick-action, close-quarter gunplay."

Players who get to try out Champion Hill during the Alpha will compete in teams of two or three in a round-robin style tournament. There will be a total of eight teams in a tournament and each team will start with a set of lives.

In order to win Champion Hill, a squad has to reduce the life counts of other competing squads during timed Combat rounds. If your team is the last squad standing, you win Champion Hill.

How to Access 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' PlayStation Alpha

According to PlayStation, preloading begins on August 23 at 3 a.m. PT. The Alpha can be downloaded via the following links:

PlayStation 4 Alpha Download Links

Download link for the Americas

Download link for Europe

PlayStation 5 Alpha Download Links

Download link for the Americas

Download link for Europe

Those who have the following "Call of Duty" games can download the "Vanguard" Alpha: "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The Alpha can be accessible via the main menu after it is downloaded, according to PlayStation.

