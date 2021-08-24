Help Lightning, a developer of remote visual assistance software to accelerate company services and support operations, teams up with Ricoh, boosting the latter's global expansion.



Ricoh is known as a global leader in information management and digital services. It offers its services to connect technology, people, and processes to solve organizational challenges, regardless of the size and nature of the company. By expanding its Help Lighting footprint from the US to other parts of the world - Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Latin America - Ricoh aims to leverage its consistent technology to offer support to a global market with the help of Help Lightning to improve the overall customer experience.

Help Lightning Supports Ricoh with Remove Visual Assistance Technologies

Help Lightning is a known industry provider of on-site and self-help remote visual assistance solutions. With its Ricoh partnership, the software company is poised to ensure that global customers will enjoy reduced downtime, as well as the following advantages:

Faster response time and installation process

Improved fix rates for first-time incidents

Shorter resolution times

Quicker deployment and field support of OEM technology from clients

Higher availability of experts for support

Increased overall customer satisfaction

"A partnership with a company the size and caliber of Ricoh further confirms the immense need for remote visual assistance in the field service industry," said Gary York, Help Lightning CEO, in a statement. He adds that by expanding this partnership, field service experts (FSE) from Ricoh will be using the Help Lightning augmented reality (AR) technology to extend their expertise through a host of remote services. This is expected to decrease installation and service times for clients across the world.

Before the global expansion, Ricoh USA, Inc. had introduced Help Lightning and its revolutionary AR technology through the "Early Adopters" program, allowing Ricoh field service experts in the US to test and implement the technology first hand. The entire campaign allowed Ricoh to assess the advantages offered by Help Lightning to its experts, improving customer relations.

"Delivering an exceptional customer experience is a cornerstone of how we help our customers every day," said Dan Piccoli, Field Services Vice President for Ricoh USA, Inc. He adds that by adopting the Help Lightning AR technology, their FSEs were able to step up and serve their 1.4 million customers.

"Through our extensive onboarding program, Help Lightning proved the benefits of its software, leading Ricoh to expand the service globally," Piccoli adds.

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning is known for developing a next-generation platform that uses an AR technology platform that virtually places a field service expert on-site, available 24/7. Its patented merged reality capability creates a video-based collaborative environment that allows a Ricoh FSE to reach out and even touch a tool or a piece of equipment as they offer help to the clients on-site.

With its revolutionary visual assistance technology, Help Lightning serves a customer base of over 60,000 users across more than 90 countries, including enterprise companies like Ricoh, Boston Scientific, Becton Dickinson, Siemens, and more. Help Lightning helps these companies improve the organization of field service experts and first-time fix rates.

