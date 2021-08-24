KOBE NFT Collection is released on National Kobe Bryant Day to celebrate the birthday of the legendary NBA star. The new non-fungible art collection is managed by Cryptograph, the first celebrity and luxury NFT auction platform.

The crypto-based art platform said that the new KOBE NFT Collection would be one of its most exclusive non-fungible tokens until now..

"Shot by renowned LA photographer and director Davis Factor of Smashbox Studios, the collection features 8 individual, one-of-a-kind iconic images from a photoshoot taken more than 20 years ago, at the beginning of Kobe's career," said the auction platform via its official press release.

Cryptograph Announces Future Drops In Memory of the Greats Chris Cornell and Kobe Bryant@cryptographhttps://t.co/X7yxIdsQHd — NFT News Wire (@nftnewswire) August 18, 2021

"100% of revenues from the sale to benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation - the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports," added Cryptograph.

KOBE NFT Collection's Details

Based on the released photos of Cryptograph, the new NFT Collection would be different from other sports-based artworks since the digital displays don't focus on Kobe Bryant's playtime.

Kobe Immortal #5 Rare Limited Edition

Celebrating one of the greatest Lakers of all time with this collection of NFT Art dedicated to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/VK2KRSHitc? #nftcollector #NFTCommunity #digitalart #DigitalAssets pic.twitter.com/QtZnjPD60b — Mad Scientist NFT (@MadScientistArt) August 12, 2021

Instead, the new KOBE NFTs would offer images of the NBA Hall of Famer wearing casual clothes. On the other hand, these non-fungible tokens are all offered in Black and White versions.

When it comes to earnings, Cryptograph reiterated that all the revenues that KOBE NFT would generate are all going to be transferred to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is the non-profit agency created by Bryant and her wife to support young women athletes and other underserved players in different sports.

"Every time a Cryptograph is transacted, money is automatically donated to a cause forever. Because of this innovative model, the winner of the auction and collector of the 'KOBE' Cryptographs, will not only be the 100% owner of the art but will be supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation forever," said the company.

Eight Kobe Bryant NFTs are Offered

The Smashbox Studio founder Davis Factor is the one who actually took the photos of young Kobe Bryant more than 20 years ago. He said that when he saw the basketball player, he knew he had a once-in-a-lifetime pictorial with the NBA icon.

Now, eight of his captured photos are presented in the latest KOBE NFT Collection. If you want to see more details about these artworks of the NBA legend, all you need to do is click this link and search for Bryant's NFTs.

