Best Buy Deals: 4K TVs Are Now Available--Sony, Hisense, and MORE

Best Buy is offering 4K TV deals in its shop, featuring Hisense and Samsung smart home televisions. Currently, you can enjoy shopping for a discounted price of the products. The good news is you can save up to $200 for your purchase.

Here are the 4K TVs that are on sale right now. Do not miss these deals before they get out of stock.

4K TV Deals at Best Buy

People always prefer the best smart televisions at home. While watching with your family or friends, it's best to enjoy movie viewing on a large screen. Moreover, the modern trend for TVs is the 4K televisions which feature high-class options for the users.

Aside from the vivid image and video quality, you can also indulge yourself in a smart TV that boasts advanced features such as internet connectivity and even a voice assistant.

Right now, you can purchase a 4K TV for a cheaper price. With a big discount at Best Buy, you can also save a lot while having your best home moments with smart equipment.

Hisense 4K Smart Android TV

If you are looking for one of the best 4K TVs out there, Hisense's 65-inch home television is a good start.

At Best Buy, you can grab this one for only $700. Originally, you can purchase this TV for $850. You can save $150 upon buying it, according to Digital Trends.

Truly, your viewing experience will be twice the fun through its huge size. This 4K TV can be placed regardless if you are in a living room or bedroom, or anywhere in your home.

Your regular HD TV might not offer voice-control options, but this Hisense Android TV will be a game-changer for your entertainment. Through using a digital assistant, you can easily switch channels without interacting with the remote control.

You can also adjust the volume, resume, pause, and play a video hands-free.

Sony Smart Google TV

Are you still thinking of purchasing a next-gen smart TV? The latest Best Buy deals might offer you a television that will give you the best viewing experience.

Sony's Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV is now on sale for just $1,000 so you can save $200.

Besides the voice-control features that other smart TVs have, you can also connect it to other smart devices at home. This 4K TV can also allow you to stream smoothly through its internet connection access.

For gamers, this 55-inch smart television is a perfect item for your gaming experience. When the in-game mode is turned on, Sony's Google TV can help you achieve good frame rates as well as diminish annoying lags.

If you have the next-gen consoles in your house such as Xbox Series X or PS5, do not miss this Best Buy deal this time around.

Other 4K TV Deals That You Should Check

Here are the other 4K TV deals that you can choose from besides the above mentioned Sony and Hisense smart products.

TCL 65-inc 5-series 4K QLED HDR Roku - at Amazon for $800 (formerly $900)

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV - at Best Buy for $4,000 (formerly $4,500)

55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV - at Best Buy for $1,700 (formerly $2,300)

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV- at Best Buy for $750 ($800)

70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV - at Best Buy for $670 (formerly $1,850)

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV - at Best Buy for $1,300 (formerly $1,400)

49-inch Sony 4K TV- at Walmart for $598 (formerly $750)

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV - at Walmart for $1,477 (formerly ($1,797)

75-inch LG Nanocell 99 Series 8K - at Walmart for $3,000 (formerly $5,000)

75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV - at Walmart for $1,900 (formerly $2,200)

LG's OLED TV to be Delayed Next Year

Apparently, the upcoming 42-inch OLED TV panel from LG will be postponed this year. During CES 2021, the South Korean tech giant announced the news, The Verge reported.

To match your 4K TV shopping, you can also check the Roku products that are on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Deals.

From the same retailer, you can also check the best AirPod deals that could suit your budget.

