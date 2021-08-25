GetResponse, a complete online marketing solution developer, has won the "Best B2B Email Marketing Solution" award in the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

The program, which marks its fourth iteration this year, is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a pioneer in the marketing technology and the market intelligence sector. Through this annual award-giving event, which started in 2018, MarTech recognizes the top companies, products, and technologies that have impacted the industries of global marketing, sales, and advertising technology for the past year.

GetResponse: One of the Best Out There

GetResponse, a global company whose services reach clients across 183 countries and territories, is behind the proprietary email marketing tool. This is, however, only one of its suite of more than 30 tools in an intuitive platform that offers professional email templates, easy-to-use design tools, and industry-tested deliverability that caters to organizations of all sizes. Despite its expansive offerings, the GetResponse platform's success still boils down to its functionality: making email marketing a lot simpler than it used to be.

The larger GetResponse marketing solution also allows businesses to access other essential tools, such as website builders, landing pages, and conversion funnels. It also offers connectivity with Facebook, Google Ads, and live-chatting, SMS, and webinar solutions. With all these solutions under a single platform, GetResponse allows leaders to run multiple aspects of a business without switching between different platforms.

"For organizations that want to implement effective, high-impact campaigns that drive marketing ROI, GetResponse email marketing and online campaign management platform is a 'breakthrough' solution," explains MarTech Breakthrough managing director James Johnson in a statement. He adds that GetResponse helps organizations "build better-targeted subscriber lists" and empower them to send impactful newsletters, video emails, and other forms of marketing campaigns. Johnson also called the platform "one of the best marketing services out there."

The MarTech Breakthrough managing director extended his congratulations to the whole GetResponse team for winning the "Best B2B Email Marketing Solution." The award-giving body aims to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in marketing, sales, advertising, and related industries. These industries include marketing automation, customer experience, and market research.

Starting from an Actual Company Need

GetResponse CEO and Founder, Simon Grabowski, also expresses his gratitude for the recognition. He recalls starting the company in 1998, growing "from a need that I actually had." He shares running a small business and looking for a better way to send out their correspondences.

"As the world of marketing has evolved, GetResponse has continued to do the same, meeting the demands of people who need real, simple, and powerful solutions," Grabowski adds. "A big thank you to MarTech for this incredible industry recognition."

With more than 20 years of experience, GetResponse has positioned itself to empower businesses toward attaining tangible results. Its proprietary platforms offer various solutions to meet different business and marketing needs: email marketing, website and landing page builders, conversion funnels, automation marketing solutions, live chats, paid ads, webinars, and more. Additionally, the company offers a 24/7 customer support line available in eight languages.

