NVIDIA is planning yet another high-end RTX graphics card release as if the GPU shortage has come and gone.

This time, however, it won't be a Ti card but a Super: an RTX 3090 Super, to be exact. According to renowned tech industry leaker Greymon55 (who's actually known for leaking info about AMD), the rumored RTX 3090 Super will be part of the NVIDIA RTX 30 Super series, which is planned to release at the end of this year. Here is the Twitter thread featuring Greymon55:

3090 Super

10752 FP32 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 25, 2021

VideoCardz also reports that the beefed-up RTX 3090 is going to feature an insane 10.752 CUDA cores and a much faster memory configuration on a full fat GA102 chip. This is also a bit different from how NVIDIA used to do things because they usually just released a Titan series card at the topmost end of the product stack instead of Supers or Tis.

Either way, one thing is certain about this rumored card: it's going to be an absolute power-guzzler. According to Greymon, the card's TDP is going to be a whopping 400W+. This is around 50W more than the base RTX 3090, which already pulls a massive amount of power on its own.

WCCFTech reports that if true, then the new NVIDIA card will feature the 2nd biggest gaming GPU chip ever made, which places it right below the Turing TU102, which was present in the Quadro RTX 6000 workstation card.

Read also: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Restock Spotted Selling for Just $630 Above SRP | NVIDIA GPU Prices Improve?

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super: What's Even the Point Now?

At this point, maybe a lot of gamers are too afraid to ask. When NVIDIA released the RTX 3080 Ti, many people were a bit put off by how it balances its MSRP to its performance. For a massive $500 markup, you'll get RTX 3090-level quality, when just a few hundred bucks more could get you the 3090 itself. It was a product which more or less didn't have any exact place in the market.

Now, the rumored RTX 3090 Super is just another card that people probably won't be able to buy anyway. At this day and age, NVIDIA could probably be better off if they labeled the card a Titan and called it a day.

RTX 3090 Super Specs

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super really doesn't have much room to improve on with the 3090. According to rumored specs, it's still more or less a 3090 with slightly more CUDA cores, TMUs/ROPs, Tensor/RT Cores, and probably a slightly higher base clock. It's also alleged to feature 24GB of GDDR6X still, making it unclear how NVIDIA will speed its memory bandwidth up.

Performance-wise, maybe even a water-cooled, highly-overclocked 3090 would be able to match a Super variant. But that's just an assumption. With that immense TDP though, you'll need to buy a monster of a PSU for it as well. Fortunately, you got this power supply buying guide to help you out.

Read also: NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs Already Finalized for Possible 2022 Launch

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.