Samsung Reportedly Plans to Expand Its Jewelry Wearables, Includes Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand its many smart wearables it has made available to the public.

The company is said to be starting with the awaited update to its finger-worn device, the Galaxy Ring 2, but there are also other jewelry pieces getting the tech treatment, including necklaces, earrings, and more.

Samsung Plans to Expand on Jewelry Tech Wearables

A recent interview with Samsung's Chief Operating Officer, Won-joon Choi (via CNN), discussed the future of the company's AI-powered devices that are coming in the future. Part of what Choi discussed is their plans to add more jewelry transformed into smart wearables following its success with the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.

Choi said the company believes that technology should be accessed even without the need to use one's smartphone, and these should be items that users would wear and not have to carry.

The executive gave examples of the possible jewelry that could be transformed into technological devices, including a pair of glasses, earrings, watches, rings, and necklaces. Two of the mentioned examples, the watch and ring, are already available products from Samsung.

Galaxy Ring 2, Smart Necklaces, Earrings, and More

According to a report by TechRadar, Samsung is already in development of the Galaxy Ring 2, with many rumors expecting the next-gen version of the smart ring to come very soon.

As mentioned by the Samsung executive, the company may also deliver smart wearables in the form of a potential Galaxy Earrings or a Galaxy Necklace, with this wave of new technologies set to be powered by its AI.

Samsung's Wearable Technology Development

The longest-running wearable development from Samsung is their Galaxy Watch, with the company introducing a round-faced device that wraps around one's wrists that serves as an accessory for its smartphones as well as a health tracker.

It has since evolved to bring more features for users, and the latest one, the Galaxy Watch 8, officially arrived during the Summer Unpacked event.

Last year, the South Korean tech giant surprised the world with the release of the Galaxy Ring, its first ring-focused wearable that is a health tech wearable for users with impressive battery life. Soon after, the company found success with the ring wearable and followed it up with more options to fit larger fingers.

Previously, Samsung released VR headsets which are best known as the "Gear VR" devices which it made in collaboration with Meta's Oculus, but the company has since shut down the project. The next step for Samsung is the XR glasses, which it is co-developing with Qualcomm and Google, with the trio joining the race to deliver the first "true" AR glasses rivaling Meta and Apple.