Yusuf Berkan Altun: Young Entrepreneur Making a Difference

Successful businessmen and women, entrepreneurs, and founders of conglomerates have one thing in common: passion. One constant denominator in every story of successful entrepreneurs is that none of them succeeded accidentally. Instead, success for many came after years of painstaking efforts to pursue their passion and turn it into a successful business empire. Like Zuckerberg, Gates, and Bezos, the love for software, computers, innovative communication, and smart delivery is a lifelong passion of these billionaires. For Yusuf Berkan, the story is not any different; business, entrepreneurship, and technology have always been a part of him since he was a child.

Yusuf Berkan Altun is a young entrepreneur from Switzerland; he is the Chief Operating Officer of Suixo, a Fintech advisory and digital asset management company in Zurich. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and has quite a presence on social media with over 13k followers on Facebook, 4k YouTube subscribers, and an average of 8k views. Yusuf is up there rubbing shoulders with the best of the best in the corporate and business world. He described his entrepreneurial journey as dynamic with ups, downs, and exciting times; for instance, Yusuf founded his own start-up when he was 20. A year later, he sold the company and established a consulting firm.

Yusuf describes his entrepreneurial journey as torrid, recalling how he worked as a bartender after school to raise extra cash, working with McDonald's in Zurich, having come from an average family. Then, he recalled how he took a trip to India with just 200€ in his pocket in search of business opportunities, greener pastures and a way out of his financial woes at the time. All of which culminated into who he is today, "Now I have a well-established business in 3 countries and manage over 20 employees with a personal portfolio of 17+ investments."

Growing up, Yusuf was always interested in technology and described as self-motivated; he channeled this toward combining his education with work and other commitments where he proved himself as organized and capable of working under pressure. This led him to kick-starting his career working as an intern and consultant in an IT company. Upon graduation, he worked for a financial advisory company where he had the opportunity to serve clients in Zurich, Dubai, and London. His experiences up to this point were preparatory because, in 2015, Yusuf felt ready for a new challenge that led him to launch his start-up, which proved an instant success, although he exited the company a year later.

Once he had exited his first start-up, Yusuf Berkan invested in different mobile, web app, and tech start-ups in Europe. Before long, his stock rose quickly, and so did his popularity and credibility. He was soon rewarded with a partnership with a global start-up venture, and for the next three years, he managed the venture while serving in advisory roles to several Swiss start-ups and businesses. Today, Yusuf Berkan Altun is the founder of fussy labs & partners, a forward guiding consultancy based in Zurich. He is also the TechPark Investment Gala & Conference organizer, which takes place annually during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Yusuf was awarded the Angel Investor of the year award at the US Tech awards in recognition of his strides and business acumen. He is the youngest Swiss Entrepreneur to feature on Forbes Under 30 Technology Council. Despite all these, he understands that he is very well just starting his journey. "I am not where I want to be, but now I am most grateful for my efforts," he summed.

