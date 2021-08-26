(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) TikTok challenge

TikTok's popularity has led to several viral hashtags. These hashtags light a creative spark in TikTok users, who then post their version of the viral challenges on their respective accounts.

TikTok Challenges That Went Viral

Most of the challenges on the platform are based on hit songs from popular artists. Sometimes, impressive tricks and outlandish scenes that are inspired by catchphrases also go viral.

From 2020 to 2021, we've seen a lot of viral challenges, and we've compiled the best ones.

Say So by Doja Cat

Doja Cat's debut song "Say So" became an instant hit when it came out. Technically, the song got popular in 2019, but the TikTok challenge began in early 2020.

The music video for the song was released in February 2020, and Doja Cat included the creator @yodelinghaley, who did the choreography.

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

The dance challenge to the song "Blinding Lights" emerged in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when everyone was forced to stay at home. The challenge has several family versions, with users dancing together with their parents and siblings.

WAP by Cardi B

One of the biggest songs of the year immediately turned into a dance challenge. The song "WAP" was controversial when it first came out, but that did not prevent people from TikTok from having fun with it. You can check out @besperson's channel for a slowed-down tutorial.

Tap In by Saweetie

Saweetie herself did the challenge, and it quickly caught on. Popular TikTokers Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and James Charles posted all their versions of the challenge, prompting their fans to do the same. The challenge was originally choreographed by @yodamnmomma, who also posted a complete tutorial.

Attention by Todrick Hall

The "Attention" challenge requires actual dance skills because it has more footwork. This can also serve as a workout routine. The challenge was started by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, who became famous for doing several TikTok challenges.

The Renegade Challenge

14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon created the Renegade, and it is one of the biggest challenges of 2020. The challenge was everywhere last year, and it has 15 dance moves to a section of the song "Lottery" by K Camp. To master the dance challenge, you need to be a decent dancer, at least. Celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Thorne got in on the challenge. Even Oprah herself talked about the challenge, according to One37PM.

The Flip The Switch Challenge

The Flip The Switch challenge was so popular that celebrities and politicians even did it. It lets you switch places with another person.

This particular TikTok challenge is deemed as the tame version of the "Silhouette" challenge.

A lot of the users did the challenge with their significant others while dancing to "Non-Stop" by Drake. While dancing, one of them will turn the light off, and once the light is turned on again, the roles would be reversed, with the participants also switching positions and outfits.

The challenge was created by Bella Lambert and Dallin Lambert. Celebrity couples like Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez joined in. SNL comedians Kate McKinnon and Senator Elizabeth Warren also did the challenge when the politician made a cameo on SNL.

