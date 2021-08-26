The NHS (National Health Service) confirmed that the United Kingdom is experiencing a massive blood sample bottle shortage. Because of this, the health department suggests that GPs (General Practitioners) should now limit the blood sample tests that they are usually conducting each day.

As of the moment, blood sampling is one of the methods used to detect COVID-19. This medical test is currently important since new variants, such as Lambda and Delta, appear in various parts of the world.

NHS England said that medical firms and hospitals are now told to stop performing most of their blood tests until mid-September. As of the moment, GPs already decreased their sampling activities by 25%.

"While it is anticipated that the position will improve from the middle of September, overall supply is likely to remain challenging for a significant period," said NHS in its latest guidance letter to GPs.

NHS Warns About Massive Blood Sample Bottle Shortage

According to The Guardian's latest report, NHS confirmed the massive blood sample bottle shortage after it confirmed that its main supplier, Becton Dickinson, is having trouble keeping up with the demand for its products.

The manufacturer's spokesperson explained that their company is seeing continued transportation challenges affecting various industries. Aside from this, their blood sample bottle deliveries are also having some troubles with U.K. border restrictions.

Because of this, some medical experts already stopped their routine blood testing activities, which are not only conducted for COVID-19 but also for diagnosing heart disease, diabetes, and other serious health complications.

Why Blood Testing is Important During Pandemic

Medical News Today explained that there are various methods currently used to detect COVID-19 infection. These include antibody tests, as well as swab tests.

Blood sampling is usually involved in the latest COVID-19 detection methods, especially when it comes to antibody test, which is specifically the one that requires blood tests.

