Fitbit Charge 5 vs Fitbit Luxe | Is the Charge Worth the Extra $30?

Is the Fitbit Charge 5 better than the Fitbit Luxe? Is it worth spending an extra $30 for the Charge 5? Is there not much of a difference between both?

Fitbit Charge 5 vs Fitbit Luxe

According to the story by ScreenRant, the shiny new Fitbit Charge 5 is reportedly touted as the company's very own "most advanced fitness tracker" up to date. Although just a slightly older Fitbit Luxe might not really have as many features as the Fitbit Charge 5, it still makes up for that in quality and maybe even perhaps durability.

The company has been actively making wristband trackers all the way back since 2013, with the latest model announced in July 2021. Within just the past year, Fitbit had already released yet a handful of other standout models like the fitness-focused Fitbit Versa 3, the Fitbit Charge 4, and the FDA-approved Sense smartwatch.

Fitbit Fitness Watch Features

Unlike the other more dated wearables, however, its very own fashion-focused Fitbit Luxe model placed even more emphasis on merging the fitness technology with a more luxurious build quality when the device was initially released in April 2021. As of the moment, the feature-abundant Fitbit Charge 5 has reportedly been unveiled. The question is, will the Fitbit Luxe still be worth considering despite certain notable inadequacies?

Based on the Fitbit specs alone, the Charge 5 quite clearly packs a number of features that aren't present in the Fitbit Luxe model. This includes a built-in GPS, and Electrodermal activity or EDA, Electrocardiogram or ECG, and even Near Field Communication or NFC sensors. The Fitbit Charge 5's estimated 7-day battery life is reportedly also longer compared to Luxe's supposed 5-day run time.

Fitbit Functions

Both of the models reportedly do share certain characteristics just like a vibrant colored AMOLED display, oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitoring, vibration functionality, optic heart rate sensors, stress management, Bluetooth, sleep monitoring, and even fitness apps. This is also paired with 50-meter water resistance.

The Fitbit Charge 5 costs $180 while the Fitbit Luxe costs about $30 less at $150. The Charge 5's numerous improvements over its predecessor, however, justify the size of the price difference. There are also other fitness trackers this 2021 including Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and more.

Is the Fitbit Charge 5 Better than the Fitbit Luxe?

The article notes that for those that are looking for a more "comprehensive health and fitness tracker" the new Fitbit Charge could be a better option. This is especially given its wealth of other features like convenient wireless payments through NFC, GPS offering Geolocation services, and the potentially lifesaving ECG and EDA sensors.

The Luxe is notably more aesthetically pleasing which gives its sleek contours and slimmer bezel which is now quite a contrast to the Fitbit Charge 5's more rugged and sporty exterior. For users preferring more fashionable wear without needing more health monitoring features, the Fitbit Luxe is also quite worth considering. A new Fitbit feature helps better monitor one's sleep and even track their snoring.

