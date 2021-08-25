(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple Watch Saves Saves Man's Life for a Second Time After He Fainted and Hit Head on Floor at Age 70

An Apple Watch saved another life as a 70-year-old man fainted and hit his head on the floor. The latest incident is with Dan Pfau who fainted and reportedly hit his head hard on the floor.

Dan Pfau Saved by Apple Watch

The story reportedly comes from Boston Globe, which talked to Pfau directly after the accident. At the age of 70, this is actually not the first time that the retired administrative consultant has had his life saved by an Apple Watch.

Just two years ago, Pfau was actually rescued from a bicycle accident after his Apple Watch immediately called 911. He reportedly mentions that he actually woke up in an ambulance without even remembering how he got there. Another life was saved by the Apple Watch as a man fell unconscious already in the ER bathroom as the watch contacted 911 right away.

Pfau Doesn't Remember Calling 911

Pfau noted that he did not even remember calling 911 "because he didn't." The watch called 911 for him according to the report in reference to the fall detection feature which was previously introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4 back in 2018.

Pfau noted, however, that this time, the incident was "even scarier" and this is due to his history of sudden fainting spells. He actually ended up hitting his head directly on the hardwood floor and even started bleeding significantly. While feeling pain, he then quickly used the dictation feature on the Apple Watch in order to call his wife.

Pfau Taken to the Hospital

According to 9to5Mac, Apple Watch did not call 911 this time due to Pfau being still conscious and tapped on the watch screen icon that signified that he was ok. He noted that he assumed the situation was not serious, which was his natural reaction.

When Pfau realized, however, that he was not okay, he then launched the watch's official texting app, clicked on the microphone icon, and sent a message to his wife who was luckily just downstairs. Although the situation was actually quite serious, Pfau was able to once again quickly be taken to the hospital due to his wearing of the Apple Watch.

Pfau's Forehead Took Nine Stitches to Close

It reportedly took nine stitches in order to close Pfau's forehead. The pain in his neck, however, sentenced him to four days of intensive care. It was notably fractured vertebrae and doctors noted that he was extremely lucky enough not to have paralysis. The Apple Watch was also able to save a teen's life by catching a heart condition early.

Boston Globe reportedly spoke with one of the doctors attending Pfau, Brad Weiner. The doctor also confirmed that this isn't the very first time a smartwatch has saved a life mentioning another particular case where an Apple Watch was able to notify a patient of atrial fibrillation which was detected by the ECG app.

