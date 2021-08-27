Apple confirmed that its newest program called Small Developer Assistance Fund will help the struggling developers following the recent commotion on the app store.

According to the Cupertino giant, the developers can receive up to $30,000 for the assistance.

To check if you are eligible for this implementation, here are the things that you should know.

Apple Class-Action Lawsuit on its App Store

With regards to the class-action lawsuit in 2019, the US developers have complained that Apple was monopolizing the app market.

After losing the case against the developers, the tech giant paid $100 million for those who were struck by the previous regulations. Additionally, the group can now directly contact the users and use payment methods outside the app store.

Apple said that it would prioritize retaining the number of customers who use the app store. The company also stated that it would support businesses relying on its service.

Eligibility to Small Developer Assistance Fund

In a report by 9to5Mac on Thursday, Aug. 26, the developers who are eligible to join the Small Developer Assistance Fund can receive corresponding money ranging from $250 to $30,000.

As per the document, the annual earning of a developer should be less than $1 million. It will cover the period from June 4, 2015, to April 26, 2021.

Furthermore, the tech titan informed that those who had launched apps with in-app purchases within the given time window are eligible for Apple request payment.

The payment will depend on the developer's earnings in the App Store. Here are the proceeds tier settlement class percentage, and minimum payment that developers should follow.

$0.01 to $100 - 51% - $250.00$

$100.01 to $1,000.00 - 23% - $500.00

$1,000.01 to $5,000.00 - 11% - $1,000.00

$5,000.01 to $10,000 - 4% - $1,500.00

$10,000.01 to $50,000.00 - 6% - $2,000.00

$50,000.01 to $100,000.00 - 2% - $3,500.00

$100,000.01 to $250,000.00 - 2% - $5,000.00

$250,000.01 to $500,000.00 - 1% -$10,000.00

$500,000.01 to $1,000.000.00 - 1% -$20,000.00

More than $1,000,000.00 - 1% - $30,000.00

From the period of 2015 to 2021, a developer whose earnings range from $0.01 to $100 will be granted a payment of $250 to $499.

For those developers who earned $100.01 to $1,000, they will receive $500 to $999.

If the revenue exceeds over $1 million over the past six years, Apple said that the developer will receive $30,000.

The Small Developer Assistance Fund is now in effect, but for those who are wondering if it is connected to the App Store Small Business Program, it is not.

As per the company, the latter would continue to serve all developers globally.

For eligible developers interested in Small Developer Assistance Fund, you can check smallappdeveloperassistance.com.

Read Also: Patreon CEO Has No Idea Why Their Platform is Exempted From Apple Payment Processing Rules--No 30% App Store Commission?

Apple Grants $200 to Developers With Developer Transition Kit

Back in February, the iPhone maker granted the developers a one-time $200 discount code if they would return the DTKs to the company.

According to the developers, what Apple offered to them was "extremely poor." They reported that they had experienced several bugs upon using the kits.

Related Article: Apple Finally Explains to Developers Reasons For App Rejection

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.