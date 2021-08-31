Huawei reportedly included more Chinese-made components in its newest smartphones, with data claiming that it posted a 30% increase as it continues to grapple with the effects of the United States sanctions.

The U.S. ban has been prohibiting American tech companies from selling their products to the Chinese tech giant, Huawei.

Following the U.S. sanction, Huawei also released its Android replacement, the Harmony OS. It comes as Google's support and services have been unavailable from its Chinese titan's smartphones due to the ban.

Huawei's Components

Nikkei further noted in its report that Huawei is still dependent on U.S-made chips, such as Qualcomm.

However, the outlet added that its prevailing reliance on them will make it harder to outperform its rivals that are not affected by any American sanctions.

That said, as per The Wall Street Journal, another Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is filling the market gap that Huawei has abandoned as it continued to fall due to the U.S. ban.

It is worth noting that the global smartphone sales of Xiaomi have already overtaken both Samsung and Apple for June. But this growth might be temporary as the other tech giants have yet to release their fresh offerings--with the former that launched in August, while the latter is slated to unveil in September.

Huawei Uses More Chinese Components

And now, it turns out that Huawei is filling up their smartphone with China-made components, as per the latest findings of Nikkei.

The Japanese news outlet partnered with a Tokyo-based research firm, Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, to dismantle the Huawei Mate 40E, which was recently released last March 18.

To compare the new smartphone of the Chinese phone maker, the two firms also look into the components of the Mate 30, the predecessor of the 40E.

The Chinese components for the 40E were at a staggering 56.6%--a 30% increase from the older phone.

What's more, Huawei Mate 40E is composed of various components coming from different parts of the world, including Japan, South Korea, Europe, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Huawei phone still relies on its SoC from Qualcomm, alongside other U.S. companies.

However, China-made components heavily increased as they filled up the main boards, OLED displays, and other communication chips.

Read Also: Huawei Opens 7th Global Transparency Center to Deal with 2021 $6 Trillion Cybercrime Damage Forecasted by Cybersecurity Ventures

Other Huawei Components

On top of that, it was also revealed that the Mate 40E is only made up of 15.9% Japanese components, which is a 24.5% fall from the Mate 30.

Nevertheless, the cameras of the new Huawei device still carry Sony-made sensors.

As for the South Korean components, the Mate 40E still features 37.2% coming from Samsung Electronics for its storage, which is an 11.5% plunge from its predecessor.

Lastly, U.S. chips only accounted for 5.2% of the Mate 40E, a 2.6% increase from last year's phone.

Related Article: Huawei's Next Foldable Phone Hides Camera Bump, Patent Suggests - How Do They Plan to Do it?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.