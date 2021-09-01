(Photo : Image from Polaroid Website) Polaroid Launches Bluetooth Enabled Now+ Instant Camera

Polaroid has managed to stay hip and new in the modern world despite its classic take on the "polaroid" camera with a twist. The company is now introducing what was noted as its "most versatile product yet" called the Polaroid Now+!

Polaroid Now+ Camera

According to HypeBeast, Polaroid is currently introducing its most versatile product as of the moment, the Polaroid Now+. This was the company's way of reimagining the analog instant camera along with connectivity upgrades as well as more creative tools compared to before.

In addition to most of the core features like the dynamic flash, autofocus, and self-timer that is found on the first generation Polaroid Now, aperture priority, as well as tripod mode functionalities, are now also introduced. This allows creators to experiment with the depth of field as well as long exposures.

Polaroid App for Better Control

The new Polaroid Now+ reportedly connects users' smartphones through Bluetooth and can simply be controlled with the Polaroid app to help toggle between double exposure, light painting, manual mode, and a number of others. For the very first time ever, five physical snap-on filters are also reportedly introduced, saturating photos in deepened contrast, color, as well as experimental effects.

Ignacio Germade, Polaroid's Chief Design Officer gave a statement noting that the lenses reportedly come with individual carrying cases and are reportedly found in Starburst, Orange, Blue, Red Vignette, and Yellow. These new Polaroid cameras come with an interesting twist to the classic camera.

Polaroid Colorway

It was noted that Polaroid designed the Now+ in order to help people take their creativity much further. The Polaroid app is reportedly redesigned from the ground and this includes new modes as well as streamlined interface. Instax printers are another substitute that Polaroid fans can get should they not want to buy a separate camera.

Polaroid reportedly has integrated the camera's light sensor into the lens stage in order to enhance the performance of different filters that are reportedly included with the camera and updated the design language to the particular one introduced on the Now and the Go. The seasonal Blue Gray colorway also shows calmer and more matured which makes it still the most elegant Polaroid camera up to date.

Read Also: Alexa to Auto Adjust Speakers with 'Adaptive Volume' Feature Increasing Volume in Noisy Settings

Different Colors for Polaroid Now+

In order to celebrate the launch, the brand released a series of photography in order to put the camera's prowess on full display. The brand new Polaroid Now+ in Blue Gray, Black, and White is currently available for a whopping $150 USD exclusively on Polaroid's official website.

The new Polaroid app is currently available on the Apple App Store as well as Google Play. Both Apple and Android users will easily be able to use the Polaroid app in order to help them adjust the settings of their Polaroid Now+ camera. For those that don't want to go Polaroid but would rather use Instax films, there is a product designed to help users print Instax films with simple addition.

Related Article: Apple Watch Series 7 Delay Due to Claims Manufacturing Partners Have Hit a Production Snag

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.