NVIDIA has recently launched its latest driver, the GeForce Game Ready 471.96, which boasts new support for six G-Sync Compatible displays. Besides its new features, it also now backs up 24 more games to optimize the user's gaming experience.

NVIDIA's Newest 471.96 Driver Features to See

According to a report by WCCFTech on Tuesday, Aug. 31 the NVIDIA 471.96 driver does not only introduce fresh support for six G-Sync Compatible Displays. Before we dive into its additional features, here are the new compatible displays that you should know.

EVE Spectrum ES07D03

Lenovo G27Q-20

MSI MAG321QR

Philips OLED806

ViewSonic XG250

Xiaomi O77M8-MAS

Meanwhile, the GeForce driver is also the first driver to support the latest Windows 11 in addition to CUDA 11.4. The NVIDIA Image Sharpening for the OS receives an updated scaling resolution.

The security updates are included in the package. Those versions starting 471.41 up to the latest are covered by the changes.

While this is the start of the G-sync compatibility display, the 471.96 drivers would end the support for NvIFR OpenGL.

NVIDIA Game Ready Driver Brings Important Fixes

Surprisingly, the new NVIDIA GPU driver has delivered many fixes in its latest release.

Inability to recognize supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

Constant data writing of NVDisplay.Container.exe to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation

vtopps

vtopps.db3. [3350171]

8-bit color yields higher DPC latency compared to 10-bit [3316424]

Blue-screen happens during the link of two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays at 240 Hz [3256732]

[CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]

[Windows 11][Notebook]: When the hybrid mode is set for the graphics, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]

More Games Supported by NVIDIA Game Ready 471.96 Driver

Tweaktown has published a report that aside from more than 1,00 games that benefit from the optimal settings feature of the driver, 24 more games are added to the list.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bless Unleashed

Blood of Heroes

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Draw & Guess

Faraday Protocol

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy III

Ghost Hunters Corp

Golf With Your Friends

GrandChase

Humankind

King's Bounty II

Madden NFL 22

Mini Motorways

Psychonauts 2

Quake Remastered

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

Supraland

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Walking Dead: Onslaught

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

On top of this news, Intel launched GPU driver30.0.100.9684 for Windows 11 last July.

Some of its features include improved GPU scheduling, support for WWDM 3.0, and virtualized video memory. For those who want to download this, it is accessible through the official website of the company.

Oftentimes, many users just ignore the update for the drivers. Back in April, NVIDIA said that GPU owners should regularly update their drivers or they would be vulnerable to hacking.

