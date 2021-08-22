'We Are Blood' Org to Give Away NVIDIA GEForce RTX 3080 GPU For Free--Here's How You Can Win

We Are Blood, a popular blood bank in Central Texas since 1951, is now launching an unusual promotion for donors.

To encourage more participants in the blood-letting project, the organization will be giving away NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 for the person who will win the promo that would run for a month.

We Are Blood Org Promotion Involves NVIDIA GPU Giveaway

According to a report by Texas News Today, We Are Blood's VP of Community Engagement, Nick Canedo, said that one of his colleagues arrived with an interesting idea of giving a GPU in exchange for blood donation.

The trend of the graphics cards in the market is not going well this year.

Amid the pandemic and the continuous global chip shortage, many users have been struggling to find an ideal GPU for their job.

For instance, Daniel Carr, who works as a video editor and content creator, is searching for a high-spec GPU for his computer.

Currently, the 37-year old was only using an old NVIDIA GTX 1080, which will not suffice for his job, that's why he needs another GPU that could handle all the activities on his PC.

According to Carr, he could easily export videos from his computer, yet it still takes him a long time to carry out the operation. When he was asked about a simple explanation on GPU upgrade, he likened the case to upgrading a Corolla car to Corvette.

Carr was aware that the chip shortage is still happening at the moment. The video game streamer knew that the prices of GPUs were affected by the inflation caused by high demand.

He tried to search for some GPUs on eBay, but the products appeared to be overpriced due to the scalpers selling them.

When Carr learned about the event that We Are Blood launched, he did not hesitate to make an entry by donating his blood for a chance to bag a graphics card.

How to Win NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 From We Are Blood?

It's unusual for a blood donation drive to consider gifting a GPU to the respective donor of the promotion.

What made We Are Blood unique is the idea that it would encourage many people to join the project given an in-demand reward for many users.

"This would access the gamer community, younger donors, tech communities, and those are members we really need right now," Canedo said.

To join the promotion, you can arrange an appointment with We Are Blood by visiting its official website at weareblood.org.

Upon your arrival at the donation site, do not forget to mention the RTX 3080 giveaway to an organization representative. This would guarantee that the winner of the promotion knows using the said computer hardware.

According to Spectrum Local News, the promo will run until the end of the month.

So far, We Are Blood said that it has now over 700 participants listed for the GPU giveaway.

What's Special About NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Back in April, the RTX 3080 stocks were available in Currys, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and Office Max.

At that time, the GPU series was hard to obtain since many scalpers fastly bought the orders in bulk. Right now, the chip makers are slowly recovering from the impact of chip shortage, but we have yet to see a stable trend in the supplies.

Last month, the next-gen lineup of GPU, RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 were reportedly coming in 2022. According to the leaker on Twitter, the cards are set to come first in laptops.

