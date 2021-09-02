(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Windows 10 software

Windows 10 software can be installed using a USB since not all modern computers have a CD or a DVD drive. You are going to need a couple of things to complete this task.

You will need a USB drive with 8GB of storage. If you already have a USB drive, make sure that no important files are stored on it because they will be deleted during the process.

You will also need a computer running Windows to create the USB drive. As soon as you are done, you can remove the USB drive from the computer and insert it into the computer you want to install the Windows 10 software.

Windows 10 Installation

Once the USB drive is inserted into the computer that you want the software on, you will need to set the boot order so that the computer loads the OS from the USB, according to HowtoGeek.

To complete this, you will need to access the computer's boot menu on the Startup menu. When booting your computer, press a key to open UEFI or BIOS controls. The key is usually F11 or F12.

Select the USB drive from the boot menu. Your computer will restart from the USB drive, and it will ask you to press any key to start the setup of the installation media.

At the start of the setup process, you will need to select the language to install, the currency and time format, and the input or keyboard method, according to Business Insider.

If you need to change anything during this process, click the down arrow to see the list of options and then select the option you need. Select "Next" to continue to the next page and select "Install Now."

You will briefly see a screen that allows you to know that the setup is starting. After that, the Windows Setup screen will appear, according to SoftwareKeep.

Enter the product key in the text box if you have it, but you can still run a limited version of Windows 10 that works if you don't.

If you entered a product key, select "Next," but if you don't, click on "I don't have a product key." Next, you will need to choose which Windows 10 version to run.

If you have a Windows 10 key, make sure to choose the correct Windows 10 version, as keys only work for certain Windows versions. Select the version that you want, click on "Next."

On the next screen, check the box that says "I Accept the License Terms," then choose "Next."

The next screen asks you to choose which type of installation that you want to run. Since it will be a fresh install, select "Custom: Install Windows Only (Advanced)."

Next, select where you want to install Windows 10. If you have a new hard drive, it might say that it has an unallocated space under the "Name" section. Select the drive you want to install the software on if you have multiple drives, then select "Next."

Finally, the Wizard will start installing the Windows files. The amount of time that the installation takes depends on the computer that you are using.

Microsoft has fixed the bug on Windows 10 that affects the frame, so once it is installed on your computer, it should be clear.

Windows 10's camera for Dell computers has been fixed, so it should also work when installing on a Dell computer.

