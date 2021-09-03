Elon Musk confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck's release date is delayed to late-2022, which was initially supposed to start deliveries this year.

The Tesla CEO and founder, Musk, made the confirmation of the new timeline of the Cybertruck during a meeting with some of his employees, Teslarati reported, citing sources close from the event.

Tesla Cybertruck Release Date

Initially, when the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, Musk noted that the electric vehicle is releasing in late 2021, while the volume production will commence in 2022.

However, the oddly-shaped electric pick-up has been facing multiple production hiccups that have now delayed its release date. But Musk has never actually directly confirmed that it is moving its debut.

It is to note that even during the second quarter 2021 earnings call of Tesla, the delivery timeline of the Cybertruck has been kept. However, the execs of the EV highlighted that the electric pickup will start production at the Gigafactory in Text after the Model Y.

Tesla Cybertruck Release Date Delay

And now, according to Electrek, Musk himself already confirmed that the Telsa Cybertruck is indeed delayed for another year, or at least by the end of 2021 to be precise.

What's more, the Tesla boss does not expect the volume production of the electric truck to start until late 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck: A 'Special Project'

Nevertheless, Musk still professed his love for the Cybertruck as he continued to hype it after confirming the unfortunate move of the delivery timeline.

The Tesla founder further called the upcoming electric truck a "special project," adding that it will be "like a glitch in the Matrix.

Musk further noted that it will be "like if Neo had a car."

Neo is the protagonist of the Matrix franchise who sports a futuristic style, similar to the old-shaped metal feature of the Cybertruck.

Musk even previously said that the upcoming EV truck seems like a brainchild of extraterrestrial creatures.

So, it turns out that fans of the Cybertruck, most especially those who have already pre-ordered, will have to wait for another year before driving the "glitch in the Matrix."

Previously, on July 16, the Tesla boss already admitted that the Cybertruck is likely to flop due to the design that Musk finds impressive.

Even so, Musk said that he is determined to continue with the concept design of the electric truck, even as bystanders oppose it.

Tesla Cybertruck Production Delays

The Tesla CEO has been transparent with the production hiccups that the Cybertruck is facing due to its steel exoskeleton body.

Last Aug. 8, the reservation website of the Cybertruck suggested that the delayed release date of the EV. The footnote of the page wrote that the pick-up will only be available "as production nears in 2022."

