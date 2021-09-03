WhatsApp announced that it would no longer work on some iOS and Android smartphones this coming Nov. 1. The popular Facebook-owned messaging application will halt its processes permanently on a total of 43 smartphones.

These unluck models include Apple, Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, and other popular brands. This is a big deal for many users since WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging applications in the market.

Various individuals are using the messaging platform to contact their friends and loved ones and for work and business purposes. These are just some reasons why WhatsApp users need to save their contacts and messages to newer handset models.

WhatsApp Would No Longer Work on These Smartphones

According to Metro UK's latest report, smartphones running systems older than OS 4.1, iOS 10, and KaiOS 2.5.1 would no longer be able to access their WhatsApp accounts. On the other hand, a complete list of the affected handset models was also provided:

Also Read: WhatsApp Mod Can Infect Your Android Device--How to Avoid it?

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S

Apple iPhone Se, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

Aside from these models, the following brands would also be affected:

HTC Desire 500

Archos 53 Platinum

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

In other news, WhatsApp's new 90-Day Disappearing Messages feature would arrive on the upcoming 2.21.17.16 beta update. On the other hand, WhatsApp iOS to Android Chat Transfer has finally rolled out.

What You Need To Do

Upgrading your old smartphone is the main solution if you still want to access your WhatsApp messages. However, if you still don't have enough budget to buy newer ones before the Nov. 1 date, then you can still transfer your messages to your email. Just follow these simple steps provided by FonePaw:

Start WhatsApp on your phone. On the top right corner, go to Settings>Chats> Chat History>Email Chat. Select your preferred chat boxes that you would transfer to your email. Then fill in the email address, click the Send button. After sending the chats successfully, you can check your mailbox for the chats.

For more news updates about WhatsApp and other popular messaging apps on iOS and Android, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: WhatsApp Fined $267 Million for Not Being Transparent About Data Sharing with Facebook

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.