(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Firefly rockets

Firefly's 100-foot-tall rocket exploded after it was launched from California on Sept. 2. The incident has dashed the hopes of the Texas-based startup to put a rocket into the Earth's orbit. This was Firefly's first launch attempt.

Firefly Rocket Burst into Flames

The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Los Angeles, California, on Sep.2. At first, the rocket had a smooth liftoff because it soared out over the Pacific Ocean.

However, it started to cartwheel, and it turned over itself before U.S. Space Force officials directed the company to do an emergency abort so that it won't tumble uncontrolled back toward property or an area full of people. Luckily, no one was harmed during the emergency abort.

Firefly is the second space firm to lose a rocket this year. The first space firm to lose a rocket is Astra, a California-based startup that wants to launch a rocket into the Earth's orbit as well, according to The Verge.

Also Read: SpaceX Contract: Falcon 9, Heavy Rockets Prepare to Release Six Moon Landers in Next Launch

Astra attempted to launch its 43-foot-tall rocket into orbit last week, but it veered sideways off its pad and exploded over the coast of Alaska.

Last year, SpaceX suffered many explosions during the early development phases of its rocket. The early prototypes of a rocket that SpaceX wants to launch into Mars have taken several explosive dives back to Earth.

Firefly's Investigation Over Rocket Explosion

Firefly, based near Austin, Texas, announced that it is currently working with federal regulators to know exactly when wrong before it plans its next flight attempt, according to CBS 46.

The company posted a statement on their official Twitter account and said they did not meet all of their mission objects.

However, they were able to go through the first stage ignition successfully. The rocket was able to lift off the launch pad, the rocket progressed to supersonic speed, and the company got enough flight data.

Firefly is one of the many rocket companies racing to secure a place in space.

One of the determining factors in whether a space firm can stay financially afloat or not is its ability to put rockets into the Earth's orbit successfully, a mission that was completed by companies such as Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Virgin Orbit.

Firefly already went through bankruptcy in the past. In 2017, it found a new financial backer, and it met a new wave of support from different private investors.

Firefly's new owner, Max Polyakov, moved the company's research and development center to Ukraine, but the headquarters is still in Texas.

According to Pitchbook, Firefly was able to raise missions these past few years, and it now has a $1 billion valuation.

If the space firm's launch were successful, it would have become the third U.S. space company to reach orbit with a rocket designed to carry batches of small satellites to space.

The other two U.S. space companies that were able to achieve this milestone are Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit.

However, dozens of startups are waiting for their turn to launch their rockets. They have almost the same business plan: build lightweight and affordable rockets that can make several trips to orbit. It is only a matter of time before one of them successfully launches a rocket to put satellites in space.

Related Article: Astra Space's LV0006 Rocket Failed to Reach Orbit as Engine Shuts Down One Second After Take Off

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.