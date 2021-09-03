PS5 and Xbox Series X's stocks will remain a hard thing to come by, and its problem for availability may reach up to 2023, says predictions of a manufacturer. These may not have been confirmed by Sony or Microsoft, but it was revealed by Toshiba's chief, saying that the chip shortage is worsening as the months fly by.

Earlier last August, Sony said that it has secured chips for its PlayStation 5 and that stocks would soon roll out throughout the month. However, August was done and there were no significant restocks that happened, meaning that the chip shortage problem is still massive, and insufficient to meet the demand of the public.

PS5 and Xbox Series X's Chip Problem

According to Bloomberg's report, Toshiba director Takeshi Komebuchi said that the chip shortage problem may stem up to September of 2022, and that is a massive problem for all technology industries.

Almost all products in the world have computer chipsets and rely on technology to function, and this truly encompasses a massive problem.

The chip problem of the world will continue until next year, and the director suggests that the production hardships and stock shortages may stem until 2023.

One of the most that would be affected by this would be the modern gaming consoles of PlayStation and Xbox, along with the GPUs and other computer parts that rely on manufacturing. It is widely known that this technology shares the same internals, and is essential for the creation of the particular components which it needs.

It is important to know that these websites and retailers above have no guarantee of stock amongst the company, especially as chip shortage issues are running high. What is recommended is to monitor them for any stock drops, to secure one's need for a console from their Sony or Microsoft.

The shortage is real, and people are still scouring the marketplaces for any signs of stock, as despite being almost a year old release, it still has not successfully delivered to all that demands or wants it.

That being said, expect that the chip shortage would not only affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but also other products like computers, cars, televisions, VR, smartwatches, and more.

