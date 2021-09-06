Crypto Watch - $155 Million Worth of $WBNB Put Into Alameda Research | What are They Investing in?

$155 million worth of WBNB has just recently been put into Alameda Research! The massive transfer puts the value of Alameda Research at $10.4 Billion in cryptocurrency.
Alameda Research Ventures
According to the official Alameda Research website, it was founded in October 2017 and was able to manage over $1 billion digital assets and even trade $1-10 billion a day across thousands of different products. All of them were reportedly major coins and altcoins along with their derivatives.
The company notes that they have a full-scale global operation along with the ability to trade on all of the different major exchanges and markets. Alameda Research Ventures is reportedly multi-stage crypto as well as a fintech investment firm along with a mission to be able to take a pragmatic, real-world-oriented approach towards finance. This makes it accessible for everyone.
According to Messari.io, Alameda is now holding 40 different cryptocurrencies. A lot of buzzes have been circulating around Tether and USDC no longer printing out more coins as certain investors start to panic.
Check out the Investment Made by Alameda Research:
1. Akropolis
Crypto name: $AKRO
Total investment: $3.17 billion
2. Unus Sed Leo
Crypto name: $LEO
Total investment $937 million
3. Curve
Crypto name: $CRV
Total investment: $761 million
4. Alpha Finance
Crypto name: $ALPHA
Total investment: $554 million
5. Hxro
Crypto name: $HXRO
Total investment: $534 million
6. Solano
Crypto name: $SOL
Total investment: $491 million
7. Uniswap
Crypto Name: $UNI
Total investment: $420 million
8. FTX Token
Crypto name: $FTT
Total investment: $343 million
9. 1inch
Crypto name: $1INCH
Total investment $277 million
10. DODO
Crypto name: $DODO
Total investment: $238 million
11. Synthetic
Crypto name: $SNX
Total investment: $222 million
12. SushiSwap
Crypto name: $SUSHI
Total investment: $216 million
13. Serum
Crypto name: $SRM
Total investment: $186 million
14. Swipe
Crypto name: $SXP
Total investment: $123 million
15. Ethereum
Crypto name: $ETH
Total investment: $166 million
16. BNB
Crypto name: $BNB
Total investment $108 million
17. TomoChain
Crypto name: $TOMO
Total investment: $90.96 million
18. Meta
Crypto name: $MTA
Total investment: $83.47 million
19. Bitcoin
Crypto name: $BTC
Total investment: $18.82 million
20. Compound
Crypto name: $COMP
Total investment: $5.62 million
Alameda Research Coins and Altcoins
The other coins and altcoins being invested by Alameda Research, as of the moment, are still unnoted on Messari.io. Alameda Research was also early to invest a whopping $4 million in Coin98 Finance, a particular DeFi ecosystem hailing from Southeast Asia, according to an article by Forbes.
Alameda Research is reportedly the leading quantitative crypto trading firm that is behind the top derivatives exchange FTX, has invested $4 million in Coin98 Finance. The deal actually demonstrates the growth of DeFi all across Asia, which has actually lagged behind some other major regions just like Europe and the United States in the past year.
PancakeSwap has also been listing new coins like $NAOS for staking and farming. The article by Forbes on April 6, 2021, notes that Alameda trades about $600 million up to $1.5 billion per day and has also been actively investing in DeFi projects stretching Solana and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems.
