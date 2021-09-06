(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Crypto Watch - $155 Million Worth of $WBNB Put Into Alameda Research | What are They Investing in?

$155 million worth of WBNB has just recently been put into Alameda Research! The massive transfer puts the value of Alameda Research at $10.4 Billion in cryptocurrency.

Alameda Research Ventures

According to the official Alameda Research website, it was founded in October 2017 and was able to manage over $1 billion digital assets and even trade $1-10 billion a day across thousands of different products. All of them were reportedly major coins and altcoins along with their derivatives.

The company notes that they have a full-scale global operation along with the ability to trade on all of the different major exchanges and markets. Alameda Research Ventures is reportedly multi-stage crypto as well as a fintech investment firm along with a mission to be able to take a pragmatic, real-world-oriented approach towards finance. This makes it accessible for everyone.

According to Messari.io, Alameda is now holding 40 different cryptocurrencies. A lot of buzzes have been circulating around Tether and USDC no longer printing out more coins as certain investors start to panic.

Check out the Investment Made by Alameda Research:

1. Akropolis

Crypto name: $AKRO

Total investment: $3.17 billion

2. Unus Sed Leo

Crypto name: $LEO

Total investment $937 million

3. Curve

Crypto name: $CRV

Total investment: $761 million

4. Alpha Finance

Crypto name: $ALPHA

Total investment: $554 million

5. Hxro

Crypto name: $HXRO

Total investment: $534 million

6. Solano

Crypto name: $SOL

Total investment: $491 million

7. Uniswap

Crypto Name: $UNI

Total investment: $420 million

8. FTX Token

Crypto name: $FTT

Total investment: $343 million

9. 1inch

Crypto name: $1INCH

Total investment $277 million

10. DODO

Crypto name: $DODO

Total investment: $238 million

11. Synthetic

Crypto name: $SNX

Total investment: $222 million

12. SushiSwap

Crypto name: $SUSHI

Total investment: $216 million

13. Serum

Crypto name: $SRM

Total investment: $186 million

14. Swipe

Crypto name: $SXP

Total investment: $123 million

15. Ethereum

Crypto name: $ETH

Total investment: $166 million

16. BNB

Crypto name: $BNB

Total investment $108 million

17. TomoChain

Crypto name: $TOMO

Total investment: $90.96 million

18. Meta

Crypto name: $MTA

Total investment: $83.47 million

19. Bitcoin

Crypto name: $BTC

Total investment: $18.82 million

20. Compound

Crypto name: $COMP

Total investment: $5.62 million

Read Also: Upcoming NFT Games 2021 | Become Early Players of 'Axie Infinity'-Like Games

Alameda Research Coins and Altcoins

The other coins and altcoins being invested by Alameda Research, as of the moment, are still unnoted on Messari.io. Alameda Research was also early to invest a whopping $4 million in Coin98 Finance, a particular DeFi ecosystem hailing from Southeast Asia, according to an article by Forbes.

Alameda Research is reportedly the leading quantitative crypto trading firm that is behind the top derivatives exchange FTX, has invested $4 million in Coin98 Finance. The deal actually demonstrates the growth of DeFi all across Asia, which has actually lagged behind some other major regions just like Europe and the United States in the past year.

PancakeSwap has also been listing new coins like $NAOS for staking and farming. The article by Forbes on April 6, 2021, notes that Alameda trades about $600 million up to $1.5 billion per day and has also been actively investing in DeFi projects stretching Solana and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems.

Related Article: Crypto Whale Spotted | $378,820,350 USD worth of $AMP Transferred from Unknown to Unknown

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.