Apple FCC Filing Proposes Revised Version MagSafe Charger

A new FCC filing by Apple proposes a new revised version of the MagSafe charger. It's only a few days before the widely rumored Apple September special event which fans are expecting to hear about the new so-called "iPhone 13." With just a recent FCC filing, the huge question is if a new MagSafe charger is coming and when will it come should it be finalized?

Apple FCC Filing for New MagSafe Charger

According to the story by 9to5Mac, it's only a couple of days before the widely rumored September Apple special event in which buyers are expecting the company to introduce the upcoming so-called "iPhone 13." As of the moment, a new FCC filing coming from Apple has revealed a different revised version of the popular MagSafe Charger.

The new revised version indicates an update to the company's popular MagSafe lineup of accessories that are expected to come along with the new iPhone. Dave Zatz notes, and as seen by 9to5Mac, the brand new MagSafe charger was actually added to the FCC database with the model A2548. The current Apple MagSafe Charger that was introduced along with the iPhone 12 is reportedly identified as the A2140.

Apple Product Updates

The test unit was reportedly submitted by the company to the FCC on August 13, 2021. Based on the filings, it is still hard to tell that there is anything different regarding the new version of the MagSafe Charger. The iPhone 13 was rumored to come with stronger magnets which might support the theory that there could be a new MagSafe Charger in the makes.

Apple sometimes updates its very own accessories with different new part numbers that are due to some really small changes that sometimes can't even be recognized. However, there are also some curious details regarding the new document.

FCC iPhone Model Makes

The FCC has reportedly tested the MagSafe Charger along with eight different iPhone models and this is where things get quite interesting. The document actually describes the iPhone models A2341, A2172, A2342, and A2176 as its very own "Legacy Phone" which are all brand new iPhone 12 models.

At the exact same time, the charger was also tested along with four different unidentified "New Phone" units. The article by 9to5Mac notes that these are possibly the four new upcoming iPhone 13 models that have yet to be revealed to the public.

MagSafe Technology

Back in July, 2021, a rumor that was suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 13 units will be featuring a stronger array of magnets for MagSafe technology started circulating. This could reportedly mean that buyers might be able to see some sort of updated MagSafe accessory that is expected to take advantage of the brand new magnets on the iPhone 13 models.

Aside from the MagSafe Charger, the upcoming September Apple event is also expected to announce other products as well. Other expectations for the September Apple event include the iPhone, a new MacBook Pro, and more.

