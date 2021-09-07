"Cookie Clicker" reigns in the top spot of the Steam trending chart after sporting an insanely long achievement name.

As per NME, "Cookie Clicker" debuted on Steam last week, or on Sept. 1 to be exact. And it has risen to fame in the gaming platform in its short period of stay.

Cookie Clicker: What is it?

The time-wasting gaming title has already received numerous updates of about 600 as it has been in the making since 2013. It was previously available exclusively as a free game on the web browser.

However, "Cookie Clicker" only made it to Steam this 2021.

Nevertheless, "Cookie Clicker" may be late in the game, but it has still kept its player base at impressive numbers in Steam. Not to mention that nearly all of its 5,000 reviews, or 98% to be precise, were on a positive note.

"Cookie Clicker" was developed by a French programmer that goes by the name Julien 'Orteil' Thiennot.

The game creator further noted that the game was actually not meant to be fun, to begin with. The primary goal of "Cookie Clicker" was to "tap into the core psychological appeal behind a lot of games: getting something done."

The French programmer went on to claim that life, in general, is full of blurred and "unrewarding" progress. As such, gamers are turning to video games to feel that they have accomplished something.

Cookie Clicker and Steam Trending Chart

Despite being on Steam for only a week, Cookie Clicker turned out to be one of the most popular games on the platform.

For instance, the game kicked other popular games from the top spot of the Steam trending chart.

Aside from that, "Cookie Clicker" was also seen on the list of the top 15 most-played games in terms of concurrent users, garnering about 60,000 simultaneous players.

It is worth noting that it has trampled other top games, including "Rocket League," and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege."

It comes after "Cookie Clicker" created an extremely long achievement name on Steam.

Read Also: Top 10 NFT Games August 2021 Aside from 'Axie Infinity' | 'Splinterlands,' 'Gods Unchained,' 'Alien Worlds,' and More!

'Cookie Clicker' Steam Achievement Name

According to PC Gamer, achievement names on Steam do not usually grab too much attention from players of games on the platform--most often, it is unnoticed.

However, that is not the case with the debut of "Cookie Clicker" on Steam as its developers tried to squeeze in an achievement name that includes ridiculous amounts of characters.

It turns out that the achievement names on the gaming platform did not have any character limit, "Cookie Clicker" devs discovered.

One of the achievements that players of the classic game could gain is a brief Wikipedia summary of Adolphus W. Green.

found on the achievements page for cookie clicker: pic.twitter.com/4tM8olngO2 — dog given (@bitchrate) September 6, 2021

Related Article: Steam Deck Can Last for 8 Hours With PC Streaming Capability, Although Performance Will Stay the Same While Docked

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.