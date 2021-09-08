(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple Pay is Hit with the Company's 5th Patent Infringement Lawsuit from RFCyber!

Apple is hit with yet another patent infringement from the same company that is now filing its fifth patent infringement lawsuit towards Apple.

The lawsuit comes from RFCyber towards Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Patent Infringment Lawsuit

According to the story by AppleInsider, Apple was hit with yet another lawsuit just recently with the same patent holdings firm known as RFCyber that leverages five different pieces of intellectual property against Apple.

The new intellectual property allegations relate towards Apple Pay, the company's mobile payment technology.

RFCyber's complaints were filed with the United States Court for the Western District of Texas, and alleges infringement of multiple patents, which reportedly cover contactless mobile payments methods which involve NFC, secure elements, as well as other technologies that were implemented in Apple Pay.

The suit names the following US patents:

Each of them reportedly stem from yet another older IP that dates all the way back to 2006.

More specifically, the '787, '009, '046, and '724 patents are all related to, and also in a part that is based on, the previous '218 patent that was filed all the way back in 2006 and only granted back in 2012.

RFCyber isn't the only company with patent infringement lawsuits against Apple, even PanOptis sued Apple for its LTE patent infringement resulting in Apple having to pay $300.

Patent Infringment Focuses on NFC and RFID

In general, the new patents-in-suit collectively describe different methods by which payments are reportedly initiated on a certain mobile device and even accepted by a point of sale terminal through using some form of wireless communication.

This includes both NFC and RFID. Internet sales are also reportedly covered under certain patents as well.

Key claims that leverage in the complaint specifically targets Apple Pay and also include integration of a certain secure element on the initiating mobile device, as well as the emulation of payment cards.

The latter allegation, however, is still questionable as the concept of card emulation reportedly laid out in the IP as well as complaints are much broader compared to the locked-down solution that was employed by Apple Pay.

Read Also: Apple Faces Lawsuit; Products Violate the MIMO Wireless Technology Patent, Says XR Communications

RFCyber Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple Pay

It also currently appears that the RFCyber updated their claims of certain patents right after the launch of Apple Pay back in 2014 in order to better position itself should they elect to pursue litigation.

The IP was reportedly granted to RFCyber Corporation in Fremont, California, and was yet again assigned to a subsidiary office in Texas.

Altpass LLC is also suing Apple with patent lawsuits for security features.

Some patents were also reportedly assigned to Shenzhen, a China-based firm known as Rich House Global Technology.

As of the moment, little is known regarding RFCyber beyond the recently noted flurry of patent litigation, including nearly identical complaints made against LG, Google, and even Samsung.

Both Google and Samsung reportedly filed to review, or even invalidate claims in the reported patent stash.

Related Article: Apple Faces Patent Infringement Lawsuit by Bell Northern Research for Basic Mobile Wireless Technology

